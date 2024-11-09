US Global Investors Inc (GROW) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Strategic Growth Amid Market ...

Airlines Fund Volatility: Non-event for assets to fluctuate 6% over a 10-day period.

Gold Fund Volatility: Assets fluctuate plus or minus 6% over a 10-day period.

Growth in Government Agency Fund: Increased from nearly nothing to $1 billion in assets.

Gold Assets Correlation: Stock performance highly correlated with gold fund flows.

Bitcoin and Hive Investment: Initial investment in Hive in 2017, significant volatility around Bitcoin.

Release Date: November 08, 2024

Positive Points

US Global Investors Inc (NASDAQ:GROW) has a strong balance sheet with significant cash reserves, allowing for stock buybacks and dividend payments.

The company's gold-focused funds have shown modest growth year over year, benefiting from gold reaching all-time highs.

US Global Investors Inc (NASDAQ:GROW) has a longstanding history of innovation, being the first to launch a no-load gold fund and creating thematic investment products.

The company has successfully created sustainable thematic products using a Smart Beta 2.0 strategy, which involves extensive backtesting and quarterly recalibration.

US Global Investors Inc (NASDAQ:GROW) has a global footprint with a significant presence in emerging markets, particularly in the gold mining sector in Africa and Latin America.

Negative Points

Microcap stocks, including US Global Investors Inc (NASDAQ:GROW), have struggled to keep pace with large-cap stocks, impacting overall performance.

The company's stock price has been affected by negative sentiment towards the airline industry, despite increased travel post-COVID.

There is a lack of significant fund flows into gold and gold stocks, despite the asset class's strong performance.

US Global Investors Inc (NASDAQ:GROW) faces challenges in the mutual fund industry, with a shift towards ETFs and outdated valuation metrics for mutual funds.

The company's thematic products, while innovative, are subject to cyclical market trends, which can lead to periods of volatility and underperformance.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you elaborate on the company's strategy regarding gold investments and its performance? A: Frank Holmes, CEO, explained that US Global Investors has a strong focus on gold, with funds modestly growing year over year. The company believes in the potential of gold as a diversified asset, especially given global economic conditions and monetary policies. Holmes highlighted the historical success of gold and gold-related investments, noting that gold has outperformed the S&P 500 over the century.

