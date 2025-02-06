Global shares push higher, Treasury yields under pressure

By Rae Wee and Stephen Culp

SINGAPORE/NEW YORK (Reuters) - Global shares rose on Thursday in a slight relief rally as fears of an escalating trade war between the U.S. and its major trading partners ebbed, while U.S. Treasury yields came under pressure as traders pondered the country's rate outlook.

European stock futures pointed to solid gains ahead of a slew of earnings releases, extending a rally from the previous session in part due to a surge in healthcare stocks as sales of Novo Nordisk's blockbuster drug Wegovy more than doubled in the fourth quarter.

EUROSTOXX 50 futures rose 0.5%, while FTSE futures jumped 0.66%. DAX futures climbed 0.57%.

Wall Street was similarly poised for a positive open, with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures gaining more than 0.2% each.

Amazon's earnings are due later in the day, where the pressure is on for it to deliver on lofty expectations for cloud computing after lacklustre reports from Microsoft and Alphabet jolted investor faith in Big Tech's huge investments in artificial intelligence.

And though many uncertainties remain under U.S. President Donald Trump's new administration, markets were for now relieved that things were not worse, particularly with regard to the tit-for-tat tariff moves between the U.S. and its major trading partners.

That helped lift global share markets and kept the dollar in check, giving some respite to its peers that had been heavily battered at the start of the week.

"Relief is probably a good way to characterise (the market mood)," said Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at ANZ.

The People's Bank of China on Thursday again set a stronger-than-expected yuan midpoint fixing, though the yuan still weakened after China sought the World Trade Organization's intervention to rule on new tariffs imposed by Trump.

The onshore yuan fell to 7.2845 per dollar, while its offshore counterpart eased 0.05% to 7.2862.

"Chinese authorities at this stage are not indicating or showing any intention of weakening the yuan as part of the response to the tariffs. I think that has definitely helped to calm the market down," said ANZ's Goh.

China's CSI300 blue-chip index jumped more than 1% as investors continued to bet on domestic AI firms following Chinese start-up DeepSeek's breakthrough.

The Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.16%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan advanced 0.44%, while Japan's Nikkei tacked on 0.6%.

RATES OUTLOOK

U.S. Treasury yields were hovering near their lowest in over a month on Thursday, as investors were uncertain about the outlook for rates in the world's largest economy.

