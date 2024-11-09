GuruFocus.com

US Foods Holding Corp (USFD) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Financial Performance ...

  • Net Sales: Increased 6.8% to $9.7 billion.

  • Total Case Volume Growth: 3.8% increase.

  • Independent Restaurant Volume Growth: 4.1% increase, including 170 basis points from acquisitions.

  • Health Care Volume Growth: 5.7% increase.

  • Hospitality Volume Growth: 3% increase.

  • Adjusted EBITDA: Grew 13.2% to $455 million.

  • Adjusted EBITDA Margin: Expanded by 27 basis points to 4.7%.

  • Adjusted Diluted EPS: Increased 21.4% to $0.85.

  • Share Repurchases: $580 million in the third quarter, with an additional $160 million in the fourth quarter to date.

  • Free Cash Flow: $658 million year-to-date.

  • Net Leverage: 2.8x, within the target range of 2x to 3x.

  • Updated 2024 Guidance: Net sales expected to be $37.7 billion to $38 billion; Adjusted EBITDA range increased to $1.72 billion to $1.74 billion; Adjusted diluted EPS range tightened to $3.05 to $3.15.

Release Date: November 07, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) reported a 13% growth in adjusted EBITDA and a 21% increase in adjusted EPS, demonstrating strong financial performance.

  • The company achieved a 3.8% total volume growth and a 4.1% increase in independent restaurant cases, marking the 14th consecutive quarter of market share gains.

  • US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) executed $580 million in share repurchases this quarter, reflecting confidence in the company's undervaluation and commitment to returning capital to shareholders.

  • The company made significant progress in strategic vendor management, realizing over $70 million in cost of goods savings year-to-date, and expects to achieve more than $230 million in savings by the end of the current long-range plan.

  • US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) continues to enhance its digital platform, MOXe, with new features like a food cost calculator, strengthening its digital leadership and providing valuable insights to customers.

Negative Points

  • The company faced challenges from a softer macro environment and adverse weather impacts, which pressured industry case volumes, particularly in the Southeast.

  • Despite strong financial results, the company had to adjust its total case growth guidance for 2024 to 4% to 4.5%, down from the previous 4% to 6% range, due to weather and macroeconomic factors.

  • US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) is still in the early stages of improving warehouse productivity, which has not yet returned to pre-COVID levels.

  • The company is actively exploring strategic alternatives for its CHEF'STORE business, indicating potential uncertainty or changes in this segment.

  • Foot traffic challenges persisted, impacting penetration and growth, although there were signs of improvement in recent weeks.

