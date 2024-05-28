Advertisement
Canada markets closed

  • S&P/TSX

    22,265.05
    -108.33 (-0.48%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,306.04
    +1.32 (+0.02%)
     

  • DOW

    38,852.86
    -216.73 (-0.55%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7330
    -0.0007 (-0.09%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    80.17
    +2.45 (+3.15%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    93,231.73
    -1,692.33 (-1.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,481.47
    -14.98 (-1.00%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,360.00
    +25.50 (+1.09%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,066.85
    -2.82 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.5420
    +0.0750 (+1.68%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    17,019.88
    +99.09 (+0.59%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    12.90
    +0.54 (+4.37%)
     

  • FTSE

    8,254.18
    -63.41 (-0.76%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    38,855.37
    -44.65 (-0.11%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6747
    -0.0005 (-0.07%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS MIXED AS FOCUS TURNS TO U.S. INFLATION DATA

UBS boosts S&P 500 year-end target to 5,600 on 'robust' earnings growth

US files a labor complaint over claims that a Volkswagen plant in Mexico fired union activists

The Canadian Press
·1 min read

MEXICO CITY (AP) — U.S. trade authorities said Tuesday they have filed a labor complaint with Mexico over allegations that a Volkswagen auto plant in central Mexico unfairly fired union activists.

The U.S. Trade Representative’s office said Tuesday the complaint includes the temporary suspension of tariff benefits for vehicles and parts produced at the VW plant in Puebla, just east of Mexico City.

The complaint was the 23rd filed for alleged labor abuses in Mexico under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, known as the USMCA.

Mexico must investigate the claims and either get the company to correct them, or explain why it won’t take action. For decades, wages in Mexico have been held very low because unions were not allowed to organize freely.

ADVERTISEMENT

The complaint asked Mexico to investigate whether management at Volkswagen de México, S.A. de C.V. fired or took reprisals against workers “based on their service as union representatives, affiliation with prior union administrations, candidacy in union elections, or engagement in other union activities.”

The Associated Press