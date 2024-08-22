The US economy just saw a big downward revision in jobs added over the past year. Why investors shouldn't sweat it.

Wall Street isn't sweating the big downward revision in nonfarm payrolls. Mark Lennihan/Associated Press

The US economy added 818,000 fewer jobs than initially reported from April 2023 through March 2024.

The revision may figure into the Fed's thinking on rate cuts.

Investors need not be concerned about the downward employment revision, market pros say.

The US economy added 818,000 fewer jobs to the economy than initially reported from April 2023 through March 2024.

That's according to a data revision from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which periodically revises job-growth data based on its Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages report.

The jobs revision is in the middle range of Goldman Sachs' 600,000 to 1 million estimate, and it represents the biggest downward revision since 2009, when the BLS revised employment growth lower by 824,000 jobs.

That means the US economy added 2.1 million new jobs from April 2023 through March 2024, below the initially reported 2.9 million jobs, and that the average monthly payroll gain during this period was closer to 178,000 instead of the reported 246,000, ING Economics said.

"This means labour market momentum is being lost from a weaker position than originally thought," James Knightley, an economist at ING, said.

US stocks initially moved higher following the data release just after 10:30 a.m. ET, perhaps on the prospect that fewer jobs being added to the economy would push the Federal Reserve to be more dovish and cut interest rates faster. But the S&P 500 gave up some of its gains and was trading up just 0.2% at the time of writing.

While the downward employment revision is a big one, Wall Street isn't necessarily freaking out about it.

"Even though this number is shocking, job growth is still positive. If you are in the rate cut in September camp, these data all but seal the deal on what Fed needed to cut rates," Jamie Cox, a Harris Financial Group managing partner, said in an email.

Yardeni Research said the downward jobs revision was yet another sign that the labor market is simply normalizing toward its prepandemic trends, when an average of about 175,000 jobs were added to the economy each month.

Story continues

In a recent note, Yardeni Research highlighted that immigrants were excluded from the BLS report on which the data revisions are based. This is significant given that immigration trends have helped grow the jobs market over the past few years.

"We've noted that immigrants and new labor market entrants rarely file (or qualify) for this insurance," Yardeni Research said of unemployment insurance, which the report is based on.

"That means payrolls are likely stronger than the QCEW will suggest," Yardeni Research said.

The data is also "old news," Yardeni Research added, and employment data since March has been constructive despite a hiccup in July.

"We have several months of data since then, and we expect the August payrolls report will rebound after Beryl depressed the July data," Yardeni Research said, referencing Hurricane Beryl, which hit Texas with flooding and power outages.

Finally, the downward revision to job growth could translate into worker productivity being revised higher, which would further support the Fed's decision to cut interest rates.

"It may mean that productivity is revised higher instead," Olivia Cross, an economist at Capital Economics, said. "Either way, softer activity or stronger productivity growth would both suggest that the Fed has more reason to begin loosening policy in September."

And higher worker productivity could ultimately be a boon for stocks through 2030, Yardeni Research said.

"Considering the strength of the economy over the past two years, fewer payrolls would also support our Roaring 2020s thesis by raising the measure of worker productivity," Yardeni Research said.

Correction: August 21, 2024 — An earlier version of this story misstated the time period for the jobs data. The revisions were for April 2023 through March 2024, not March 2023 through 2024.

Read the original article on Business Insider