US Dividend Stocks To Strengthen Your Portfolio

With major stock indexes ending lower ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's eagerly awaited speech, the market remains focused on potential interest rate cuts and economic resilience. In this environment, dividend stocks can provide a reliable income stream and stability for your portfolio.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks In The United States

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Columbia Banking System (NasdaqGS:COLB) 6.08% ★★★★★★ BCB Bancorp (NasdaqGM:BCBP) 5.41% ★★★★★★ WesBanco (NasdaqGS:WSBC) 4.67% ★★★★★★ Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NasdaqGM:SAMG) 5.18% ★★★★★★ Dillard's (NYSE:DDS) 6.06% ★★★★★★ Premier Financial (NasdaqGS:PFC) 5.19% ★★★★★★ OceanFirst Financial (NasdaqGS:OCFC) 4.81% ★★★★★★ OTC Markets Group (OTCPK:OTCM) 4.61% ★★★★★★ Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) 4.51% ★★★★★★ Chevron (NYSE:CVX) 4.47% ★★★★★★

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Qifu Technology, Inc., with a market cap of $3.86 billion, operates a credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People’s Republic of China.

Operations: Qifu Technology, Inc. generates revenue of CN¥17.09 billion from its unclassified services segment.

Dividend Yield: 4.8%

Qifu Technology's dividend yield of 4.75% places it in the top 25% of US dividend payers, supported by a low payout ratio (39.2%) and strong cash flow coverage (17.9%). Despite a history of volatile dividends over the past three years, recent earnings growth (23.2% last year) and positive Q2 results with net income rising to CNY 1.38 billion from CNY 1.10 billion suggest potential stability ahead, though macro-economic uncertainties remain a concern for future planning.

NasdaqGS:QFIN Dividend History as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Village Super Market, Inc. operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States and has a market cap of $451.35 million.

Operations: Village Super Market, Inc. generates $2.21 billion in revenue from the retail sale of food and nonfood products.

Dividend Yield: 3.3%

Village Super Market offers a stable dividend of 3.31%, though it falls short of the top 25% in the US market. Dividends have been consistent over the past decade, despite no growth during this period. The payout ratios are sustainable, with earnings and cash flows covering dividends at 29.6% and 50.1%, respectively. Recent events include quarterly dividends declared on June 14, 2024, and significant insider selling over the past three months following leadership changes due to William P. Sumas's passing in July 2024.

NasdaqGS:VLGE.A Dividend History as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: X Financial (NYSE:XYF) is a company that provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China, with a market cap of approximately $2.20 billion.

Operations: X Financial's revenue segments include CN¥1,500 million from loan facilitation services and CN¥500 million from post-origination services.

Dividend Yield: 6.9%

X Financial's dividend is well-covered by both earnings (4.4% payout ratio) and cash flows (14.7% cash payout ratio), but its reliability is a concern, given the volatility over the past five years. Despite being in the top 25% of US dividend payers with a yield of 6.94%, shareholders have faced dilution recently. Earnings have shown solid growth, with net income rising to CNY 415.3 million in Q2 2024 from CNY 366.29 million a year ago, supporting future payouts despite an unstable track record.

NYSE:XYF Dividend History as at Aug 2024

