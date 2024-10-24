US Dividend Stocks To Consider For Your Portfolio

As major U.S. indexes experience a downturn, with technology stocks leading the slide and Treasury yields reaching new highs, investors are increasingly seeking stability amidst market volatility. In such an environment, dividend stocks can offer a reliable income stream and potential for capital appreciation, making them an attractive consideration for those looking to balance risk in their portfolios.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks In The United States

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating WesBanco (NasdaqGS:WSBC) 4.68% ★★★★★★ Columbia Banking System (NasdaqGS:COLB) 5.32% ★★★★★★ Peoples Bancorp (NasdaqGS:PEBO) 5.17% ★★★★★★ Dillard's (NYSE:DDS) 5.58% ★★★★★★ Farmers National Banc (NasdaqCM:FMNB) 4.80% ★★★★★★ Financial Institutions (NasdaqGS:FISI) 4.69% ★★★★★★ Premier Financial (NasdaqGS:PFC) 5.09% ★★★★★★ Ennis (NYSE:EBF) 4.81% ★★★★★★ First Interstate BancSystem (NasdaqGS:FIBK) 5.88% ★★★★★★ Citizens & Northern (NasdaqCM:CZNC) 5.80% ★★★★★★

We're going to check out a few of the best picks from our screener tool.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: CB Financial Services, Inc., with a market cap of $144.69 million, operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, offering a range of banking products and services to individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio.

Operations: CB Financial Services, Inc. generates revenue primarily through its Community Bank segment, which accounts for $41.13 million, and also includes contributions of $4.62 million from CB Financial Services, Inc., with adjustments totaling $26.92 million.

Dividend Yield: 3.5%

CB Financial Services has a stable 10-year dividend history, with a reliable yield of 3.5% and a low payout ratio of 22.8%, indicating dividends are well covered by earnings. However, future earnings are forecasted to decline significantly, which may impact long-term sustainability. Recent events include the declaration of a US$0.25 quarterly dividend and business expansions in Pennsylvania, but net income showed slight declines compared to the previous year despite increased net interest income.

NasdaqGM:CBFV Dividend History as at Oct 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Hanmi Financial Corporation, with a market cap of $603.91 million, operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank, offering business banking products and services in the United States.