US Dividend Stocks To Consider For Your Portfolio

As major U.S. indexes experience a downturn, with technology stocks leading the slide and Treasury yields reaching new highs, investors are increasingly seeking stability amidst market volatility. In such an environment, dividend stocks can offer a reliable income stream and potential for capital appreciation, making them an attractive consideration for those looking to balance risk in their portfolios.
Top 10 Dividend Stocks In The United States
|
Name
|
Dividend Yield
|
Dividend Rating
|
WesBanco (NasdaqGS:WSBC)
|
4.68%
|
★★★★★★
|
Columbia Banking System (NasdaqGS:COLB)
|
5.32%
|
★★★★★★
|
Peoples Bancorp (NasdaqGS:PEBO)
|
5.17%
|
★★★★★★
|
Dillard's (NYSE:DDS)
|
5.58%
|
★★★★★★
|
Farmers National Banc (NasdaqCM:FMNB)
|
4.80%
|
★★★★★★
|
Financial Institutions (NasdaqGS:FISI)
|
4.69%
|
★★★★★★
|
Premier Financial (NasdaqGS:PFC)
|
5.09%
|
★★★★★★
|
Ennis (NYSE:EBF)
|
4.81%
|
★★★★★★
|
First Interstate BancSystem (NasdaqGS:FIBK)
|
5.88%
|
★★★★★★
|
Citizens & Northern (NasdaqCM:CZNC)
|
5.80%
|
★★★★★★
We're going to check out a few of the best picks from our screener tool.
CB Financial Services
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: CB Financial Services, Inc., with a market cap of $144.69 million, operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, offering a range of banking products and services to individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio.
Operations: CB Financial Services, Inc. generates revenue primarily through its Community Bank segment, which accounts for $41.13 million, and also includes contributions of $4.62 million from CB Financial Services, Inc., with adjustments totaling $26.92 million.
Dividend Yield: 3.5%
CB Financial Services has a stable 10-year dividend history, with a reliable yield of 3.5% and a low payout ratio of 22.8%, indicating dividends are well covered by earnings. However, future earnings are forecasted to decline significantly, which may impact long-term sustainability. Recent events include the declaration of a US$0.25 quarterly dividend and business expansions in Pennsylvania, but net income showed slight declines compared to the previous year despite increased net interest income.
-
-
Hanmi Financial
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆
Overview: Hanmi Financial Corporation, with a market cap of $603.91 million, operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank, offering business banking products and services in the United States.
Operations: Hanmi Financial Corporation's revenue is primarily derived from its business banking products and services offered through Hanmi Bank in the United States.
Dividend Yield: 4.6%
Hanmi Financial's dividend yield of 4.64% ranks among the top 25% in the US market, supported by a low payout ratio of 48%, indicating dividends are well-covered by earnings. Despite past volatility and an unreliable dividend history, recent quarterly dividends have been consistent at US$0.25 per share. Recent earnings showed a decline, with third-quarter net income at US$14.89 million compared to last year's US$18.8 million, potentially affecting future payouts if trends continue.
-
-
Bar Harbor Bankshares
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆
Overview: Bar Harbor Bankshares, with a market cap of $465.49 million, operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, offering banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses.
Operations: Bar Harbor Bankshares generates revenue through its provision of a range of financial products and services, catering to both individual consumers and business clients.
Dividend Yield: 3.6%
Bar Harbor Bankshares offers a dependable dividend, consistently growing over the past decade with stability. The recent quarterly dividend of US$0.30 per share is well-covered by earnings, reflected in a low payout ratio of 41.5%. Despite its yield being lower than top-tier payers at 3.64%, it remains attractive for income investors due to its reliability and sustainability. Recent earnings showed slight growth, with net income rising to US$12.19 million from US$11.1 million year-over-year.
-
-
