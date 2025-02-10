US boomers are refusing to give their $84 trillion in real estate, wealth away to their adult kids — and here's why

Millions of US boomers are refusing to give their $84 trillion in real estate, wealth away to their adult kids — here’s why and what it means for the US economy

In the course of the next 20 years, an astounding $84 trillion is expected to change hands as older Americans pass assets on to younger generations.

It's been dubbed the Great Wealth Transfer, and a lot of younger people are no doubt hoping to take part in it.

But a recent survey finds that younger Americans may not be in line for the large inheritances they're expecting.

A good 45% of wealthy baby boomers (defined as those with more than $1 million in investable assets) want to keep their money to spend in their lifetime, compared to just 15% of wealthy millennials and 11% of wealthy Gen-Xers. And that could have broad economic impacts.

Why boomers are hanging onto their money

Despite making up only 21% of the U.S. population, baby boomers hold half of the nation's wealth, according to Visual Capitalist. Yet, it’s not a given that their money will be passed down to future generations.

A 2024 Northwestern Mutual survey found that only 22% of baby boomers intend to leave an inheritance to younger generations. And only 11% of boomers say that leaving a gift for their children or future generations is their single most important financial goal.

Baby boomers may be so unconcerned with passing on assets that 40% haven't even put together a will yet. And for 17%, the reason stems from being unsure whom they want to leave their assets to.

Just as the FIRE (financial independence, retire early) movement has gained traction in recent years, so too has the "die with zero" philosophy, which has people spending down their wealth in their lifetime rather than leaving money behind.

But another reason baby boomers may be less focused on leaving inheritances is that they're grappling with high costs of their own.

Inflation has been steep in recent years, forcing many older Americans to raid their savings to a larger degree to keep up with their costs. And then there's health care and long-term care to consider.

In 2024, Fidelity estimated that the typical 65-year-old could expect to spend $165,000 on health care in retirement, not accounting for long-term care — an expense that 70% of adults who survive to age 65 are likely to need.

