US should blunt 'collaboration' by China, North Korea, Russia and Iran: senior officials

Senior officials in US President Joe Biden's outgoing administration stepped up their warnings about closer ties between China, North Korea, Russia and Iran on Wednesday.
Addressing the Washington-based Centre for Strategic and International Studies, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan spoke of "deepening patterns of collaboration" among the four countries and called for expanded defence cooperation with allies.
As the Biden administration winds down, Sullivan said his team has tried to galvanise defence industries, commercial companies, start-ups and venture-capital firms to develop systems that help the US and its allies counter "adversaries and competitors".
Expanding and strengthening the defence industry's capabilities would be necessary to "deter military aggression against Nato or Indo-Pacific allies ... [and] equip our partners when they come under attack", he added.
"I'm not suggesting we need to retool for a new Cold War, but we once again face a dangerous, complex and contested global landscape," Sullivan said.
"Our adversaries and competitors are taking more risks, and importantly, they're working together to strengthen each other's defence capacity."
Sullivan outlined "a road map for the next Congress and the next administration to carry this work forward", stressing a need to align efforts with the challenges of a global landscape undergoing "a tectonic shift".
"You see both dual-use capacity going from the PRC to Russia that is helping fuel Russia's war machine," he explained, "and Russia is reciprocating by providing certain types of soft technological capabilities to China that they've been behind on."
"We are going to have to look for ways, through sanctions, export controls and other restrictive measures, to try to put a drag on or reduce or restrict or disrupt that flow that I just described among these actors," the Biden administration official added.
Sullivan also discussed the impact of China's recent decision to ban the export of critical minerals to the US.
On Tuesday, in response to Washington's growing restrictions on China's advanced chip industry, Beijing blocked the export of gallium, germanium and antimony to the US. The minerals have broad military applications.
Sullivan said the move had been anticipated, and he highlighted the importance of collaborating with like-minded countries to find alternatives for critical-mineral supply chains.
Susan Rice, who served as US national security adviser during the Barack Obama administration, has described China, North Korea, Russia and Iran as an "axis of authoritarianism". Photo: Getty Images/AFP alt=Susan Rice, who served as US national security adviser during the Barack Obama administration, has described China, North Korea, Russia and Iran as an "axis of authoritarianism". Photo: Getty Images/AFP>
It would be increasingly necessary to find suppliers of these commodities, he said, not only for military applications but also for strategic purposes such as semiconductor manufacturing, clean-energy generation and climate-change resilience technologies.
"We've taken some really important steps on this in the last few years. It has allowed us to diversify and become more resilient," Sullivan added.
"But that too, just like the defence-industrial base, is a work in progress, and we need the next administration to continue working with Congress and the private industry."
Meanwhile, closer collaboration between China, Russia, North Korea and Iran was a topic of discussion among former US national security advisers gathered at the Aspen Security Forum in Washington on Wednesday.
Susan Rice, who served in the role during the Barack Obama administration, said the Trump administration would need to recognise that not just China but all of the countries in the grouping - which she described as an "axis of authoritarianism" - would pose major challenges in the future.
Trump's first term in the White House was marked by a "very transactional, some might say dismissive approach to alliances in the Asia-Pacific as well as in Europe", Rice added.
She warned that repeating the approach would undermine the ability to be "effective in this increasingly intensified competition".
US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell previously served the Biden administration as national security council coordinator for the Indo-Pacific. Photo: Reuters alt=US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell previously served the Biden administration as national security council coordinator for the Indo-Pacific. Photo: Reuters>
Stephen Hadley, who served as national security adviser in the George W. Bush administration, said the international order that emerged after the second world war was "fraying".
He contended it was "under attack from Russia, from China, from those who would like to reorder it in a way that favours their interests and favours their values".
Hadley predicted that, in addition to these countries, Trump would encounter challenges elsewhere, including from Venezuela and Pakistan.
"The number of issues that this new team is going to have to face in the first six to nine months is really pretty overwhelming," he added.
At the same event, US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell said the Indo-Pacific region would continue to play a critical role in global stability.
Considered an architect of America's pivot to Asia meant to deepen ties there to blunt China, Campbell accused Beijing of being one of the "enabling forces on the battlefield in Ukraine" by supporting Russia's defence-industrial base, along with North Korea, which has reportedly sent troops to the front lines.
"You can make an argument that the most decisive actors currently on the battlefield are Indo-Pacific actors, North Korea and China, affecting what's taking place on the ground in Ukraine," he said. "That's something that we have to be very concerned by."
Owing to the region's rising importance to US strategic interests, Campbell said he believed "integration" between the US, Europe and Indo-Pacific partners would continue in the next Trump administration.
