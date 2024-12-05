US should blunt 'collaboration' by China, North Korea, Russia and Iran: senior officials

Senior officials in US President Joe Biden's outgoing administration stepped up their warnings about closer ties between China, North Korea, Russia and Iran on Wednesday.

Addressing the Washington-based Centre for Strategic and International Studies, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan spoke of "deepening patterns of collaboration" among the four countries and called for expanded defence cooperation with allies.

As the Biden administration winds down, Sullivan said his team has tried to galvanise defence industries, commercial companies, start-ups and venture-capital firms to develop systems that help the US and its allies counter "adversaries and competitors".

Expanding and strengthening the defence industry's capabilities would be necessary to "deter military aggression against Nato or Indo-Pacific allies ... [and] equip our partners when they come under attack", he added.

"I'm not suggesting we need to retool for a new Cold War, but we once again face a dangerous, complex and contested global landscape," Sullivan said.

"Our adversaries and competitors are taking more risks, and importantly, they're working together to strengthen each other's defence capacity."

Sullivan outlined "a road map for the next Congress and the next administration to carry this work forward", stressing a need to align efforts with the challenges of a global landscape undergoing "a tectonic shift".

"You see both dual-use capacity going from the PRC to Russia that is helping fuel Russia's war machine," he explained, "and Russia is reciprocating by providing certain types of soft technological capabilities to China that they've been behind on."

"We are going to have to look for ways, through sanctions, export controls and other restrictive measures, to try to put a drag on or reduce or restrict or disrupt that flow that I just described among these actors," the Biden administration official added.

Sullivan also discussed the impact of China's recent decision to ban the export of critical minerals to the US.

On Tuesday, in response to Washington's growing restrictions on China's advanced chip industry, Beijing blocked the export of gallium, germanium and antimony to the US. The minerals have broad military applications.

