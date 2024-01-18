Advertisement
Canada markets close in 6 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    20,754.12
    +59.10 (+0.29%)
     

  • S&P 500

    4,759.35
    +20.14 (+0.42%)
     

  • DOW

    37,186.23
    -80.44 (-0.22%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7407
    +0.0000 (+0.00%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    73.08
    +0.52 (+0.72%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    57,380.43
    +24.65 (+0.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,014.50
    +8.00 (+0.40%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    1,913.17
    -14.14 (-0.73%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1170
    +0.0110 (+0.27%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    15,003.71
    +148.09 (+1.00%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    14.29
    -0.50 (-3.38%)
     

  • FTSE

    7,463.81
    +17.52 (+0.24%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    35,466.17
    -11.58 (-0.03%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6815
    +0.0014 (+0.21%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS OPEN MIXED AS CHIPMAKERS SHINE

Techs in the vanguard after a bullish AI-fuelled revenue outlook from TSMC

US bank regulator: new liquidity rules needed to handle bank runs

Reuters
·1 min read

Jan 18 (Reuters) - A top U.S. banking regulator on Thursday called for new liquidity rules to help lenders respond to runs by depositors of the kind that felled Silicon Valley Bank and other mid-size banks last year.

"I believe a new targeted regulatory requirement for mid-size and large banks to have sufficient liquidity to cover stress outflows over a five-day period warrants serious consideration," Acting Comptroller of the Currency Michael Hsu said, according to a copy of prepared remarks.

Hsu's remarks were the latest sign that regulators are continuing to tinker with the rule book after a spate of bank failures in the spring of 2023. (Reporting by Douglas Gillison; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)