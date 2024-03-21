Advertisement
US airline CEOs request meeting with Boeing board to address production problems, WSJ reports

Reuters
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: A Boeing 737 Max aircraft during a display at the Farnborough International Airshow, in Farnborough

(Reuters) - Major U.S. airline chiefs have requested a meeting with Boeing's board to express concerns over an Alaska Airlines accident and production problems, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The airline CEOs want Boeing directors to spell out their plan for fixing quality problems at the aircraft maker that came under the watchful eye of U.S. regulators following a Jan. 5 panel blowout incident on a 737 MAX, the report said.

Boeing has agreed to send Chairman Larry Kellner and other board members to meet the leaders of its key U.S. customers as soon as next week, the report said.

Boeing did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The order backlogs are frustrating airline executives, who have started to cut routes and are trying to acquire additional aircraft to meet demand.

Michael O'Leary, CEO of European Boeing customer Ryanair, told Reuters on Wednesday he was meeting with senior company executives in Dublin to discuss prolonged delivery delays.

(Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)