Do US adults support Trump's Day 1 actions? Here's what polling shows.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump 's second term is beginning with efforts to deliver on his promise to crack down on immigration and restore “ energy dominance.”

Some of these moves are likely to be popular with the public. Most Americans think increasing security at the U.S.-Mexico border should be at least “a moderate priority” for the federal government, according to a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. About half think it should be a high priority.

But some of his other pledges — pulling out of the Paris climate agreement, increasing oil drilling on federal lands and ending birthright citizenship — are less widely favored.

Here's what Americans think about some of the major actions that Trump has promised as he begins to put in place his agenda.

US adults are split on mass deportations, but most support deporting immigrants convicted of violent crime

Executive orders previewed Monday by an incoming White House official are intended to end asylum access, send troops to the U.S.-Mexico border and end birthright citizenship.

The January poll found that targeted deportations of immigrants who have been convicted of a crime would be popular, even if they involved immigrants who are in the country legally, but that support doesn't extend to mass deportations.

About 8 in 10 U.S. adults favor deporting all immigrants living in the U.S. illegally who have been convicted of a violent crime – including about two-thirds who are strongly in favor – and about 7 in 10 support deporting all immigrants living in the U.S. legally who have been convicted of a violent crime.

Deporting immigrants who are in the country illegally and have not been convicted of a crime is a much more divisive proposal. US adults are slightly more likely to oppose this policy than to favor it, and only about 4 in 10 are in support.

More oppose than favor changes to birthright citizenship

Ending birthright citizenship would be legally challenging for Trump, and it’s also not popular. Relatively few Americans – about 3 in 10 – favor changing the Constitution so that children born in the U.S. are not automatically granted citizenship if their parents are in the country illegally, according to a January AP-NORC poll.

There’s a big partisan divide, with about half of Republicans supporting an end to birthright citizenship compared to about 1 in 10 Democrats.

About half oppose withdrawing from the Paris climate agreement

The new White House announced almost immediately that the U.S. will again withdraw from the Paris climate agreement to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

