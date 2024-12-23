US accuses Rocket Homes of 'illegal kickbacks' in mortgage scheme

(Reuters) - The top U.S. watchdog agency for consumer finance on Monday accused Rocket Homes, a unit of Rocket Companies (RKT), and a group of real estate brokerages of an illegal kickback scheme to steer mortgage applications to Rocket Mortgage.

"Rocket engaged in a kickback scheme that discouraged homebuyers from comparison shopping and getting the best deal," said CFPB Director Rohit Chopra. "At a time when homeownership feels out of reach for so many, companies should not illegally block competition in ways that drive up the cost of housing."

(Reporting by Douglas Gillison; Editing by Mark Porter)