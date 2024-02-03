US$70.14 - That's What Analysts Think Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) Is Worth After These Results

It's been a good week for Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest full-year results, and the shares gained 5.3% to US$64.37. Boston Scientific reported US$14b in revenue, roughly in line with analyst forecasts, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.07 beat expectations, being 2.6% higher than what the analysts expected. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

See our latest analysis for Boston Scientific

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Boston Scientific's 30 analysts is for revenues of US$15.5b in 2024. This reflects a decent 9.1% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to surge 23% to US$1.32. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$15.3b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.45 in 2024. The analysts seem to have become a little more negative on the business after the latest results, given the minor downgrade to their earnings per share numbers for next year.

Despite cutting their earnings forecasts,the analysts have lifted their price target 9.2% to US$70.14, suggesting that these impacts are not expected to weigh on the stock's value in the long term. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Boston Scientific, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$81.00 and the most bearish at US$55.00 per share. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Boston Scientific shareholders.

Story continues

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's clear from the latest estimates that Boston Scientific's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 9.1% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2024 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 7.4% p.a. over the past five years. Other similar companies in the industry (with analyst coverage) are also forecast to grow their revenue at 8.0% per year. Boston Scientific is expected to grow at about the same rate as its industry, so it's not clear that we can draw any conclusions from its growth relative to competitors.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Happily, there were no real changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow in line with the overall industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for Boston Scientific going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Boston Scientific has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.