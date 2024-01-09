At US$61.47, Is It Time To Put Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELF.A) On Your Watch List?

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELF.A), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a significant share price rise of 58% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. Shareholders may appreciate the recent price jump, but the company still has a way to go before reaching its yearly highs again. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s examine Bel Fuse’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What Is Bel Fuse Worth?

Great news for investors – Bel Fuse is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to our price multiple model, where we compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, we’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. we find that Bel Fuse’s ratio of 10.35x is below its peer average of 20.11x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Electronic industry. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Bel Fuse’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will Bel Fuse generate?

NasdaqGS:BELF.A Earnings and Revenue Growth January 9th 2024

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a relatively muted profit growth of 5.0% expected over the next year, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for Bel Fuse, at least in the short term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since BELF.A is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on BELF.A for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy BELF.A. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

If you'd like to know more about Bel Fuse as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Bel Fuse has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

