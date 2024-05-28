At US$28.82, Is It Time To Put Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) On Your Watch List?

While Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) might not have the largest market cap around , it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$30.95 and falling to the lows of US$27.35. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Energizer Holdings' current trading price of US$28.82 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Energizer Holdings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Energizer Holdings?

According to our price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. We’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 24.11x is currently trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 24.08x, which means if you buy Energizer Holdings today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. And if you believe that Energizer Holdings should be trading at this level in the long run, then there should only be a fairly immaterial downside vs other industry peers. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Energizer Holdings’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Energizer Holdings generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Energizer Holdings. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? ENR’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at ENR? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on ENR, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for ENR, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Energizer Holdings (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

