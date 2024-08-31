At US$143, Is It Time To Put Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) On Your Watch List?

Let's talk about the popular Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). The company's shares received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$150 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$131. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Genuine Parts' current trading price of US$143 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Genuine Parts’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Genuine Parts Worth?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to our price multiple model, where we compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. We’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 16.46x is currently trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 15.69x, which means if you buy Genuine Parts today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. And if you believe that Genuine Parts should be trading at this level in the long run, then there should only be a fairly immaterial downside vs other industry peers. Furthermore, Genuine Parts’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This may mean it is less likely for the stock to fall lower from natural market volatility, which suggests less opportunities to buy moving forward.

Can we expect growth from Genuine Parts?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Genuine Parts' earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 22%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in GPC’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at GPC? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on GPC, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for GPC, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Genuine Parts as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Genuine Parts you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Genuine Parts, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

