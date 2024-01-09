At US$14.58, Is It Time To Put American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) On Your Watch List?

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a significant share price rise of 34% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. The recent rally in share prices has nudged the company in the right direction, though it still falls short of its yearly peak. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at American Airlines Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is American Airlines Group Still Cheap?

Good news, investors! American Airlines Group is still a bargain right now according to our price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, we’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. we find that American Airlines Group’s ratio of 5.93x is below its peer average of 10.54x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Airlines industry. However, given that American Airlines Group’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from American Airlines Group?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. American Airlines Group's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 73%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since AAL is currently below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on AAL for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy AAL. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed assessment.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for American Airlines Group (of which 2 are concerning!) you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in American Airlines Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

