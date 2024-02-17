Urgent.ly Insider Ups Holding By 16% During Year

Insiders were net buyers of Urgent.ly Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ULY ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Urgent.ly Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Director Andrew Geisse bought US$100k worth of shares at a price of US$3.99 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$2.01 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Andrew Geisse.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders At Urgent.ly Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen a bit of insider selling at Urgent.ly. Independent Director Benjamin Volkow only netted US$15k selling shares, in that period. Neither the lack of buying nor the presence of selling is heartening. But the amount sold isn't enough for us to put any weight on it.

Insider Ownership Of Urgent.ly

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Our data indicates that Urgent.ly insiders own about US$1.7m worth of shares (which is 6.4% of the company). Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

What Might The Insider Transactions At Urgent.ly Tell Us?

We did not see any insider buying in the last three months, but we did see selling. But the sales were small, so we're not concerned. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more Urgent.ly stock. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For instance, we've identified 5 warning signs for Urgent.ly (2 are significant) you should be aware of.

