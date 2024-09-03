Urban One Inc. (UONE): Analyzing Its Position Among the Top Broadcasting Stocks

We recently compiled a list of the 10 Best Broadcasting Stocks to Buy. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) stands against the other broadcasting stocks.

Technological advancements have transformed the global broadcasting market, just as much as any other industry. Innovation has elevated the broadcasting experience for an average viewer, offering a wide range of rich and high-quality content. Hence, in 2022, we had a global broadcasting market valued at $343.35 billion, as reported by Grand View Research. By 2030, this number could reach $448.34 billion, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 3.9% through the forecast.

As machine learning and AI help gain companies a competitive edge, AI-powered solutions are being used in broadcasting to enhance video quality, streamline live broadcasts, and personalize user experiences.

For instance, Korbyt, a workplace experience platform, recently launched its Machine Learning Broadcast solution, which uses an AI-powered camera to adjust content based on viewer engagement. In essence, it uses smart technology to show different content on screens based on who’s watching and how they react. So, if people are spending a lot of time looking at a certain ad, Korbyt might show that ad more often. It can even optimize recommendations according to people’s preferences and create new content for them.

The global advertising and broadcast industries are also close and benefit from one another. One impact currently is the surge in political advertising spending on broadcasting platforms due to the US election campaign. As the demand for advertising space across various platforms rises, advertising rates for broadcasting companies with increase and boost their revenues.

Forbes reported that the total spending reached $8.5 billion across TV, radio, and digital media in the last election cycle. This was 30% higher than the $6.7 billion projected earlier that year, and 108% more than spending in 2017-2018, which was a record at that time. GroupM projects a record-breaking $15.9 billion investment in political ad spending for the end of 2024.

Story continues

As campaigns intensify their advertising efforts, especially in the weeks preceding the election, broadcast companies can anticipate a significant rise in revenue, given the heightened demand for airtime to reach voters.

According to Emarketer, 45% of the total digital political ad spending will be seen on CTV (connected TV). As major companies in the networking, entertainment, and streaming industry continue their ban on political content, the major benefit of this spending will go to broadcasting companies.

Goldman Sachs’ Jonny Fine, the global head of investment grade debt, in a recent discussion, mentioned that the US election will likely be a big market event. He says that the outcome could most definitely differ depending on which candidate emerges victorious, but investors need to be prepared for the potential market volatility nonetheless. However, when it comes to realizing short-term gains from elections, the 2019-2020 US election cycle advertising spending validates the projections for this year.

The Business Research Company reports that North America dominated the broadcast market in 2023, but Asia-Pacific is expected to grow the fastest in the coming years. With a promising growth potential, this industry can reward those who watch it closely and observe its dynamics. In this context, we are here with a list of the 10 best broadcasting stocks to buy.

Methodology

To compile our list, we sifted through ETFs, stock screeners and online rankings to compile a list of 15 best broadcasting stocks to buy. We then selected the 10 stocks that were the most popular among elite hedge funds and that analysts were bullish on. The stocks are ranked in ascending order of the number of hedge funds that have stakes in them, as of Q2 2024. The hedge fund data was sourced from Insider Monkey’s database which tracks the moves of over 900 elite money managers.

Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).

A close-up of a radio broadcast tower reaching to the skies.

Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE)

Market Cap: $99.10 million

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 5

Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) is the largest African-American-owned broadcasting company in the US, with over 50 radio stations. It provides content, entertainment, and services that resonate with its African American audience.

The company launched TV One and CLEO TV on its Xfinity TV Now service, which will likely broaden its audience reach. It is benefiting from the current political climate, by anticipating a boost in political advertising revenue. This is especially important as Q2 advertising revenue was down 26.7%.

The company has been struggling with its cable TV and digital segment revenue, with a 21% and 16% drop respectively. Resultantly, there was a year-to-year drop of 9.2%. On a same-station basis, the revenue fell 3%. The revenue recorded was $117.7 million, with a loss per share of $0.94. Some of these drops were offset by a 7.2% year-over-year increase in radio broadcasting revenue.

The company is currently focused on mitigating the challenges in the cable television sector by using new technology. A specific measure was using a connected TV ad server, improving the monetization of digital advertising inventory.

While it faces significant challenges, Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) is adapting to changing market conditions through strategic plans. As it works towards deleveraging its balance sheet, having repurchased $35.5 million of its 2028 notes at a discount, we can see how the company is expected to grow soon. This makes it a top broadcasting stock to buy now.

5 hedge fund holders have long positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies is the largest hedge fund holder with a position of $464,858, as of June 30.

Overall UONE ranks 8th on our list of the best broadcasting stocks to buy. While we acknowledge the potential of UONE as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that AI stocks hold great promise for delivering high returns and doing so within a shorter timeframe. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than UONE but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.

READ NEXT: $30 Trillion Opportunity: 15 Best Humanoid Robot Stocks to Buy According to Morgan Stanley and Jim Cramer Says NVIDIA ‘Has Become A Wasteland’.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.