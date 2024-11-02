Urban genius to country beauty: who should win the House of the Year 2024?

London features in the shortlist of the big award for new homes in the UK, with two incredible properties.
The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) has announced the shortlist for RIBA House of the Year 2024 located across England and Wales. The houses on the shortlist have been drawn from the wider cohort of 2024 RIBA Award winners, representing the UK’s best new architecture. This year’s final six represent a broad mix of different design approaches that are located across deeply rural and densely urban areas.
The latter of course is where the two homes in London on the shortlist come in: Peckham House and Six Columns.
RIBA President Muyiwa Oki, says,“These six homes show how we can deliver high-quality residential architecture with impact. Exemplars in sensitive restoration, climate-conscious design and ingenious urban placemaking – they each present a bold, creative solution to meet housing needs.
Individually, they are truly remarkable, breathtaking pieces of architecture; together they offer scalable solutions to issues faced by our built environment – from reinventing existing buildings to working with complex and constrained sites. However, their true success lies in the health and wellbeing of those that live inside them: there can be no greater mark of achievement for an architect.”
Herr is the shortlist for the RIBA House of the Year 2024:
Farmworker’s House, Cornwall, by Hugh Strange Architects
‘Nestled into a wooded field, this deceptively simple home adopts an introverted courtyard house typology, its L-shaped plan sheltering a south-facing garden.
Thick masonry walls of monolithic clay blocks form the protective wings, simply finished with textured lime render. Beyond the walls, the surrounding agricultural land is left untouched, allowing livestock to graze right up to the boundary walls.
Inside, smooth unpainted lime plaster mirrors the roughcast outside, while dark brick floors throughout recall Victorian stable pavers, and an exposed roof structure of locally-grown Douglas Fir hangs above.’
Peckham House, London, by Surman Weston
‘This small but generously-spaced family home is full of enthusiasm and playfulness, with a façade defined by a distinctive pattern of hit-and-miss brickwork that playfully interprets the local houses.
It sits on the end of an unassuming urban terrace, which makes the most of a small site, including a roof terrace to provide some needed outside space.’
Eavesdrop, Sussex, byTom Dowdall Architects
‘Designed for retirement, the home is focused on wellbeing, calm and flexibility, with level thresholds for full accessibility, as well as light, tranquil spaces that open up to host friends and family.
A generous central courtyard provides sunlight, fresh air, and year-round enjoyment of plants and wildlife. With its sweeping, rising roof, simple construction, and stone finishes, the house fits seamlessly into the landscape, while close up, the beauty of its stone detailing is revealed.’
The Hall, Kent, by TaylorHare Architects
‘Situated in the Kent Downs, this Grade II listed 16th century residence has been extensively and sympathetically refurbished into a sustainable home. Interiors have been both restored and modernised, with finely crafted detailing and considered new interventions that work in harmony so that the historical compliments the contemporary.
The house is an exemplar of green living, while simultaneously restoring the surrounding listed outbuildings and adding a pool, pool house, tennis court, stable block, and a new lake. The end result is a demonstration of how to extend the life of a historic building, while creating elegant living spaces for the future.’
Plas Hendy Stable Block, Monmouthshire, by Studio Brassica Architects
‘A Grade II listed Arts & Crafts stable block has been rescued and restored to create a novel and accessible family home. Simple materials, detailing, and variation are applied in spirited and thoughtful ways, balancing aesthetic, heritage, and ecological obligations, while upgrades to sustainability and references to the Arts & Craft movement – such as sawtooth brickwork and quarry tiles – create moments of playfulness while demonstrating the many benefits of repurposing existing buildings.’
Six Columns, London, by 31/44 Architects
‘Designed to meet a family’s changing needs, Six Columns is a flexible, future-facing home intended to evolve with its occupants. It makes efficient and sophisticated use of space, and materials, with sustainable and cost-reducing features.
Brutalist references and creative flourishes – a stepping brickwork wall, rustications and pilasters, and a green marble panel – make for a distinct and refreshing aesthetic. Wherever possible, self-finished materials are employed; the ground floor has exposed painted brickwork, and readily-available spruce panels are used to create many of the fittings and joinery, which can be adjusted with ease over time.’
The winner of the RIBA House of the Year 2024 will be announced in December.