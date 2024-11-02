Urban genius to country beauty: who should win the House of the Year 2024?

London features in the shortlist of the big award for new homes in the UK, with two incredible properties.

The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) has announced the shortlist for RIBA House of the Year 2024 located across England and Wales. The houses on the shortlist have been drawn from the wider cohort of 2024 RIBA Award winners, representing the UK’s best new architecture. This year’s final six represent a broad mix of different design approaches that are located across deeply rural and densely urban areas.

The latter of course is where the two homes in London on the shortlist come in: Peckham House and Six Columns.

RIBA President Muyiwa Oki, says,“These six homes show how we can deliver high-quality residential architecture with impact. Exemplars in sensitive restoration, climate-conscious design and ingenious urban placemaking – they each present a bold, creative solution to meet housing needs.

Individually, they are truly remarkable, breathtaking pieces of architecture; together they offer scalable solutions to issues faced by our built environment – from reinventing existing buildings to working with complex and constrained sites. However, their true success lies in the health and wellbeing of those that live inside them: there can be no greater mark of achievement for an architect.”

Herr is the shortlist for the RIBA House of the Year 2024:

Farmworker’s House, Cornwall, by Hugh Strange Architects

(Jason Orton)

‘Nestled into a wooded field, this deceptively simple home adopts an introverted courtyard house typology, its L-shaped plan sheltering a south-facing garden.

Thick masonry walls of monolithic clay blocks form the protective wings, simply finished with textured lime render. Beyond the walls, the surrounding agricultural land is left untouched, allowing livestock to graze right up to the boundary walls.

Inside, smooth unpainted lime plaster mirrors the roughcast outside, while dark brick floors throughout recall Victorian stable pavers, and an exposed roof structure of locally-grown Douglas Fir hangs above.’

(Jason Orton)

Peckham House, London, by Surman Weston

(Jim Stephenson)

‘This small but generously-spaced family home is full of enthusiasm and playfulness, with a façade defined by a distinctive pattern of hit-and-miss brickwork that playfully interprets the local houses.

It sits on the end of an unassuming urban terrace, which makes the most of a small site, including a roof terrace to provide some needed outside space.’

(Percy Weston)

Eavesdrop, Sussex, byTom Dowdall Architects

(Roy Gardiner)

‘Designed for retirement, the home is focused on wellbeing, calm and flexibility, with level thresholds for full accessibility, as well as light, tranquil spaces that open up to host friends and family.

Story Continues