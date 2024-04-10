Advertisement
Canada markets open in 1 hour 17 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    22,361.78
    +101.48 (+0.46%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,209.91
    +7.52 (+0.14%)
     

  • DOW

    38,883.67
    -9.13 (-0.02%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7375
    +0.0006 (+0.08%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    85.73
    +0.50 (+0.59%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    93,618.01
    -2,252.00 (-2.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,367.40
    +5.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,080.80
    +7.09 (+0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.3660
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • NASDAQ futures

    18,390.25
    +30.50 (+0.17%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    15.07
    +0.09 (+0.60%)
     

  • FTSE

    7,996.04
    +61.25 (+0.77%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    39,581.81
    -191.32 (-0.48%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6787
    +0.0003 (+0.04%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

U.S. FUTURES TREAD WATER AHEAD OF KEY INFLATION PRINT

The S&P 500 has now gone seven consecutive sessions without a new record

Upstream Security gets Cisco investment to protect connected vehicles and devices

Reuters
·1 min read

JERUSALEM, April 10 (Reuters) - Upstream Security, an Israeli auto cybersecurity startup, said on Wednesday it received an undisclosed investment from Cisco Investments as demand grows for internet-connected vehicles and other devices.

Cisco Investments is the corporate venture capital arm of Cisco Systems.

Upstream said it already protects millions of mobility connected vehicles and devices globally, using cloud-based threat detection and response.

"With an expected 95% of new vehicles having embedded connectivity by the year 2030, we can also expect a rise in automotive cybersecurity threats," said Cisco Investments vice president Aleem Rizvon in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that investing in solutions that ensure the right safeguards for secure connectivity and operation are in place, "is critical to instil the trust needed for wide adoption of the technology, not just in the automotive segment, but more broadly for other (connected) applications, as well."

(Reporting by Steven Scheer)