Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Reports Strong Q4, Stock Jumps 23.7%

AI-powered lending platform Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) reported Q4 CY2024 results topping the market’s revenue expectations , with sales up 56.1% year on year to $219 million. On top of that, next quarter’s revenue guidance ($200 million at the midpoint) was surprisingly good and 10.8% above what analysts were expecting. Its non-GAAP profit of $0.26 per share was significantly above analysts’ consensus estimates.

Is now the time to buy Upstart?

Upstart (UPST) Q4 CY2024 Highlights:

Revenue: $219 million vs analyst estimates of $182.4 million (56.1% year-on-year growth, 20.1% beat)

Adjusted EPS: $0.26 vs analyst estimates of -$0.04 (significant beat)

Adjusted Operating Income: $121.9 million vs analyst estimates of -$35.49 million (55.7% margin, significant beat)

Management’s revenue guidance for the upcoming financial year 2025 is $1 billion at the midpoint, beating analyst estimates by 21.5% and implying 57.1% growth (vs 23.7% in FY2024)

EBITDA guidance for Q1 CY2025 is $27 million at the midpoint, above analyst estimates of $9.53 million

Operating Margin: -2.2%, up from -33.9% in the same quarter last year

Free Cash Flow was -$114.3 million, down from $158.1 million in the previous quarter

Market Capitalization: $6.47 billion

“In Q4 of 2024, our business grew dramatically across all product categories, delivered Adjusted EBITDA at levels not seen since the first quarter of 2022, and came within a whisker of returning to GAAP profitability,” said Dave Girouard, co-founder and CEO of Upstart.

Company Overview

Founded by the former head of Google's enterprise business, Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) is an AI-powered lending platform facilitating loans for banks and consumers.

Lending Software

Businesses have come to use data driven insights to stratify their customers into more granular buckets that enable more personalized (and profitable) offerings. Lending software is a prime example of fintech democratizing access to loans in a still-profitable manner for financial institutions.

Sales Growth

Reviewing a company’s long-term sales performance reveals insights into its quality. Any business can have short-term success, but a top-tier one grows for years. Upstart’s demand was weak over the last three years as its sales fell at a 9.1% annual rate. This fell short of our benchmarks, but there are still things to like about Upstart.

Upstart Quarterly Revenue

This quarter, Upstart reported magnificent year-on-year revenue growth of 56.1%, and its $219 million of revenue beat Wall Street’s estimates by 20.1%. Company management is currently guiding for a 56.5% year-on-year increase in sales next quarter.

