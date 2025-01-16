UPS Shares Jump Higher With a Big Upgrade

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) is back in the spotlight after Bank of America upgraded the stock to Buy from Neutral, betting big on a freight market recovery. BofA's proprietary Truck Shipper Survey just hit 59.8its highest level in three yearssignaling that the shipping downturn could finally be over. Analysts expect UPS's aggressive pricing strategy and cost-cutting playbook to drive earnings growth, even as it insources SurePost volumes and navigates its high-cost labor contract. Shares popped more than 2.1% in the morning, and with momentum building, the bulls are starting to circle.

BofA is sticking with its $150 price target, calling for a 4% year-over-year EPS jump in Q4 to $2.56beating Wall Street's $2.52 consensus. The firm sees UPS's dynamic pricing moves, including higher rates for low-value Chinese e-commerce sellers, helping offset any volume declines. Meanwhile, other analysts are jumping on board. Stifel Nicolaus and Wolfe Research have also turned bullish, pushing the stock's consensus target to $151.10. It's a major sentiment shift from the struggles of the past few quarters, and institutional investors are taking note, quietly increasing their stakes.

Looking ahead, BofA is eyeing a $63 billion domestic revenue target for 2025, up 5% year-over-year, with operating margins set to climb 110 basis points to 10.7%. If domestic volumes keep trending highermarking three straight quarters of growthit could be the catalyst UPS needs to reclaim lost ground. With automation ramping up, costs coming down, and pricing power intact, UPS is setting up for a serious comeback. If the freight recovery plays out as expected, this stock could be a sleeper hit in 2025.

