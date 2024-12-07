Upland Software, Inc. (UPLD) Enhances Sales Optimization with AI-Powered Altify MaxAI for Account Planning and Deal Management
With Trump taking in the reigns soon, steps toward overhauling the US policy have begun. President-elect Trump said on Thursday that he is appointing former Pay Pal Chief Operating Officer David Sacks as his "White House A.I. & Crypto Czar”.
“David will guide policy for the Administration in Artificial Intelligence and Cryptocurrency, two areas critical to the future of American competitiveness. David will focus on making America the clear global leader in both areas,”
Officials such as the crypto czar, a title that is not known to be official, along with other officials in Trump's incoming administration such as the chairs of the Securities and Exchange Commission and Commodity Futures Trading Commission, are anticipated to reshape U.S. policy on digital currency along with a newly created crypto advisory council. lad Gil, an entrepreneur, stated that the choice of Sacks is a "strong move" in a post on X. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman also congratulated him.
In other news, OpenAI has debuted a “research grade” version of its main artificial intelligence (AI) model. The ChatGPT Pro is a $200-per-month plan that includes unlimited access to the company’s smartest model, OpenAI o1, as well as to o1-mini, GPT-4o and Advanced Voice.
“As AI becomes more advanced, it will solve increasingly complex and critical problems. It also takes significantly more compute to power these capabilities”.
ChatGPT Pro also includes o1 pro mode, a version of o1 that uses more compute for thinking harder and provides even better answers to the hardest problems. OpenAI also expects to add more powerful, compute-intensive productivity features to this plan in the future. Moreover, the company announced that it is awarding 10 grants of ChatGPT Pro to medical researchers at leading institutions in the U.S. to help drive meaningful progress in fields that benefit humanity.
Artificial intelligence is also shaping the healthcare industry. As per a recent study by Accenture, AI-driven healthcare has the potential to save up to $150 billion annually by 2026 in the US. This is done by reducing administrative costs, automating patient education, and improving adherence to care plans. In particular, AI-powered assistants can provide essential, 24/7 support. In the latest news, researchers from Germany and the US have developed a deep learning framework for automated volumetric body composition analysis using whole-body MRI. Published in eBioMedicine, the study validated this approach and demonstrated its potential to predict all-cause mortality in a large Western population.
Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)
Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 10
Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) is a leader in AI-enabled cloud software for digital transformation. On December 4th, the company announced that Upland Altify, a sales optimization software, is now powered by Altify MaxAI, Upland’s AI-powered tool that manages account planning and deal management, providing sellers with actionable insights to drive results. The move aims to enhance sales productivity with its innovative account planning and deal management software. Sales professionals can maximize their efficiency and performance with these AI-powered solutions.
“At Upland Altify, we’re committed to simplifying complex sales for B2B organizations by streamlining best practices in account planning and deal management. Altify MaxAI-powered solutions help automate time-consuming tasks, giving sellers valuable insights that drive success—allowing them to focus more on building relationships with prospects and customers, while driving revenue growth.”
Overall UPLD ranks 13th on our list of the AI stocks that broke the Internet recently. While we acknowledge the potential of UPLD as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that some AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns and doing so within a shorter timeframe. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than UPLD but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.
