Upcoming Earnings Reports to Watch on Thursday: TSM, UNH, BAC and MS

Tomorrow, on January 16, 2025, several major companies will announce their earnings results, sharing a glimpse into their performance and an outlook into how they'll perform. Key players such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (NYSE:TSM), UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) are some of the companies that are reporting. Here's what to expect:

TSM

The strong demand for AI-driven technology and progress in chip manufacturing is expected to fuel solid performance for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (NYSE:TSM). The company is expected to earn $2.17 per share on revenue of about $26.32 billion, according to Wall Street analysts. As the leader in cutting edge semiconductor technology, the company is well situated to capitalize on growing market needs.

UNH

A huge earnings beat is expected from UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), thanks to strong premiums growth and contributions from its Optum Health and UnitedHealthcare divisions. Given EPS estimate of $6.72 and revenue of about $102.25 Billion. The company's diversified business model and its agility to grow in the changing healthcare landscape are the ones which this growth is underlining.

BAC

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) will release its earnings early in the day, around 6:45 a.m. ET. Specific EPS estimates were not available, but analysts will be closely watching how the bank performs in all its banking, investing, asset management and other financial services divisions. It will reveal the state of financial sector wider.

MS

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) will also unveil its earnings at approximately 6:45 a.m. ET. As it presents no EPS numbers, we will instead concentrate on the wealth management, corporate and investment banking, as wellas trading business segments of the company. Morgan Stanley needs these areas to be successful in a competitive financial services market.

January 16 is a big day on the calendar for investors and analysts, who will be watching these earnings reports for clues as to what industry trends and economic conditions mean for their portfolios.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

