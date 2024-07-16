Unveiling Three US Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership

Amid a backdrop of rising markets with the Dow Jones Industrial Average reaching new heights, the U.S. stock market continues to display resilience and optimism. In such an environment, growth companies with high insider ownership can offer intriguing opportunities, as aligned interests between shareholders and management often bode well for long-term performance.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In The United States

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth PDD Holdings (NasdaqGS:PDD) 32.1% 23.3% Atour Lifestyle Holdings (NasdaqGS:ATAT) 26% 22.1% GigaCloud Technology (NasdaqGM:GCT) 25.9% 21.3% Victory Capital Holdings (NasdaqGS:VCTR) 12% 33.6% Bridge Investment Group Holdings (NYSE:BRDG) 11.6% 98.2% Super Micro Computer (NasdaqGS:SMCI) 14.3% 40.1% Credo Technology Group Holding (NasdaqGS:CRDO) 14.7% 60.9% Carlyle Group (NasdaqGS:CG) 29.2% 23.6% EHang Holdings (NasdaqGM:EH) 32.8% 74.3% BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB) 22.9% 94.7%

Let's uncover some gems from our specialized screener.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Krystal Biotech, Inc. is a commercial-stage biotechnology company based in the United States, focusing on the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic medicines for rare diseases, with a market capitalization of approximately $5.80 billion.

Operations: The company focuses on genetic medicines for rare diseases and does not report specific revenue segments.

Insider Ownership: 10.7%

Revenue Growth Forecast: 34.1% p.a.

Krystal Biotech, recently added to several S&P indices, shows a robust growth trajectory with forecasted earnings and revenue growth significantly outpacing the market. Despite recent profitability and high insider ownership underscoring strong leadership confidence, challenges include shareholder dilution over the past year. The firm's strategic presentations across major healthcare conferences and advancements in clinical trials highlight its active role in biotech innovation, particularly in cancer treatment through novel gene therapies.

NasdaqGS:KRYS Ownership Breakdown as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: VSE Corporation, operating in the United States, is a diversified aftermarket products and services company with a market capitalization of approximately $1.64 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily through two segments: Fleet, which contributes $320.27 million, and Aviation, accounting for $593.17 million.

Insider Ownership: 12.7%

Revenue Growth Forecast: 12.8% p.a.

VSE, recently included in multiple Russell indices, is poised for substantial growth with earnings expected to rise 33.12% annually and revenue forecasted to increase at 12.8% per year, outperforming the US market average. Despite this promising outlook, challenges like shareholder dilution and insufficient coverage of interest payments by earnings temper its financial position. The firm's active participation in industry conferences underscores its commitment to maintaining visibility and relevance in the sector.

NasdaqGS:VSEC Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform, offering consumer intelligence and marketing automation software globally, with a market capitalization of approximately $3.86 billion.

Operations: The company generates its revenue primarily from Internet Software & Services, totaling approximately $766.07 million.

Insider Ownership: 17%

Revenue Growth Forecast: 16.2% p.a.

Zeta Global Holdings, while not top in its class for growth companies with high insider ownership, shows a promising financial trajectory. Expected to become profitable within three years, Zeta's revenue growth at 16.2% annually outpaces the US market average of 8.7%. The company's return on equity is projected to be very high at 47.8% in three years. However, shareholder dilution over the past year and a trading value 13% below estimated fair value present challenges. Recent partnerships and board enhancements signal strategic expansion and governance strengthening.

NYSE:ZETA Ownership Breakdown as at Jul 2024

