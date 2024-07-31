Unveiling Three Undiscovered Gems In Hong Kong With Strong Potential

As global markets continue to show mixed results, with small-cap stocks outpacing large-cap growth shares, investors are increasingly looking towards lesser-known opportunities. In this context, the Hong Kong market presents a unique landscape where undiscovered gems can offer significant potential. Identifying strong stocks often involves evaluating their resilience amid economic fluctuations and their capacity for sustainable growth in evolving market conditions.

Name Debt To Equity Revenue Growth Earnings Growth Health Rating S.A.S. Dragon Holdings 37.35% 4.13% 12.06% ★★★★★★ COSCO SHIPPING International (Hong Kong) NA -12.97% 12.59% ★★★★★★ PW Medtech Group NA 17.93% -2.70% ★★★★★★ Tianyun International Holdings 10.09% -5.59% -9.92% ★★★★★★ JiaXing Gas Group 17.72% 26.04% 22.07% ★★★★★☆ Hung Hing Printing Group 3.97% -2.51% 33.57% ★★★★★☆ Mulsanne Group Holding 186.88% -12.02% -43.54% ★★★★☆☆ Laopu Gold 8.43% 26.56% 36.28% ★★★★☆☆ Time Interconnect Technology 212.50% 27.21% 15.01% ★★★★☆☆ Pizu Group Holdings 48.34% -4.53% -19.78% ★★★★☆☆

Let's explore several standout options from the results in the screener.

Overview: Xiamen Yan Palace Bird's Nest Industry Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of edible bird’s nest (EBN) products in the People’s Republic of China with a market cap of HK$6.99 billion.

Operations: The primary revenue streams for Xiamen Yan Palace Bird's Nest Industry Co., Ltd. include Direct Sales to Online Customers (CN¥824.40 million), Sales to Offline Distributors (CN¥509.04 million), and Direct Sales to Offline Customers (CN¥351.17 million).

Xiamen Yan Palace Bird's Nest Industry, a small cap stock, has no debt and boasts high-quality non-cash earnings. Over the past year, its earnings growth of 4.9% surpassed the Food industry’s 4.1%. The company expects revenue between RMB 1.05 billion to RMB 1.09 billion for H1 2024, up by roughly 10-15% from last year, though net profit may drop by around 40-50%. Notably, a final dividend of RMB 2.15 per share was approved in May.

SEHK:1497 Debt to Equity as at Jul 2024

Overview: MicroPort NeuroTech Limited focuses on the research, development, production, and sale of neuro-interventional medical devices in China and internationally, with a market cap of approximately HK$4.59 billion.

Operations: MicroPort NeuroTech Limited generates revenue primarily from the sale of surgical and medical equipment, amounting to CN¥665.62 million. The company's market cap is approximately HK$4.59 billion.

MicroPort NeuroTech, recently renamed MicroPort NeuroScientific Corporation, has shown significant growth. The company reported a net profit of RMB 130 million to RMB 150 million for the first half of 2024, up by approximately 124% to 158% from the previous year. Revenue is expected to reach RMB 400 million to RMB 410 million, marking a rise of around 34% to 37%. This debt-free entity trades at about half its estimated fair value and boasts high-quality earnings.

SEHK:2172 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jul 2024

Overview: Wasion Holdings Limited is an investment holding company that focuses on the research, development, production, and sale of energy metering and energy efficiency management solutions for various global markets, with a market cap of HK$6.23 billion.

Operations: Wasion Holdings generates revenue primarily from three segments: Power Advanced Metering Infrastructure (CN¥2.67 billion), Advanced Distribution Operations (CN¥2.48 billion), and Communication and Fluid Advanced Metering Infrastructure (CN¥2.21 billion).

Wasion Holdings has been making significant strides in the smart meter industry, recently securing contracts worth EUR 31.62 million in Hungary and USD 15.16 million across Singapore and Malaysia. The company repurchased shares this year, indicating confidence in its value proposition. With earnings growth of 61% over the past year, Wasion's performance outpaced the Electronic industry’s -8.7%. Trading at 34% below estimated fair value and having high-quality earnings further underscore its potential as an investment opportunity.

SEHK:3393 Debt to Equity as at Jul 2024

