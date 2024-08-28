Unveiling These 3 Undiscovered Gems in France for Savvy Investors

The French stock market has recently seen a boost, with the CAC 40 Index gaining 1.71% amid growing hopes for interest rate cuts by both the Fed and the ECB. This positive sentiment, coupled with an uptick in eurozone business activity driven by the Paris Olympics, sets a favorable backdrop for exploring smaller, lesser-known companies that could offer unique investment opportunities. In this environment, identifying stocks with strong fundamentals and growth potential becomes crucial. Here are three undiscovered gems in France that might pique your interest.

Name Debt To Equity Revenue Growth Earnings Growth Health Rating Caisse Régionale de Crédit Agricole Mutuel Brie Picardie Société coopérative 34.89% 3.23% 3.61% ★★★★★★ Gévelot 0.25% 10.64% 20.33% ★★★★★★ EssoF 1.19% 11.14% 41.41% ★★★★★★ VIEL & Cie société anonyme 63.16% 5.00% 16.26% ★★★★★☆ Exacompta Clairefontaine 30.44% 6.92% 31.73% ★★★★★☆ ADLPartner 86.83% 9.59% 11.00% ★★★★★☆ La Forestière Equatoriale 0.00% -50.76% 49.41% ★★★★★☆ Caisse Régionale de Crédit Agricole Mutuel Alpes Provence Société coopérative 391.01% 4.67% 17.31% ★★★★☆☆ Société Fermière du Casino Municipal de Cannes 11.60% 6.69% 10.30% ★★★★☆☆ Société Industrielle et Financière de l'Artois Société anonyme 2.93% -1.09% 8.31% ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Axway Software SA is an infrastructure software publisher operating in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific with a market cap of €668.07 million.

Operations: Axway Software SA generates revenue through four primary segments: License (€8.46 million), Maintenance (€77.04 million), Subscription (€201.19 million), and Services excluding Subscription (€35.49 million). The largest revenue stream is from Subscriptions, followed by Maintenance services.

Axway Software, a small player in the software industry, has shown notable progress recently. The company's debt to equity ratio increased from 12.5% to 24.6% over five years, yet its net debt to equity ratio stands at a satisfactory 19.9%. Despite shareholder dilution in the past year, Axway became profitable this year with high-quality earnings and an EBIT interest coverage of 10.1x. Its price-to-earnings ratio of 19.1x is competitive against the industry average of 32.6x, indicating good value potential for investors.

ENXTPA:AXW Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Aug 2024

Overview: CFM Indosuez Wealth Management SA, with a market cap of €630.30 million, provides banking and financial solutions to private investors, businesses, institutions, and professionals in Monaco and internationally through its subsidiaries.

Operations: CFM Indosuez Wealth Management SA generates €196.38 million in revenue from its Wealth Management segment.

CFM Indosuez Wealth Management boasts total assets of €7.7B and equity of €404.3M, with deposits at €6.2B and loans totaling €3.2B. The company repurchased shares in 2024, reflecting confidence in its valuation. Earnings growth reached 40% over the past year, outpacing the industry average of -11%. With a price-to-earnings ratio of 10x compared to the French market's 15x, it offers good value. Bad loans are appropriately managed at 0.8%, supported by a low-risk funding structure primarily from customer deposits (85%).

ENXTPA:MLCFM Debt to Equity as at Aug 2024

Overview: Neurones S.A. is an IT services company offering infrastructure, application, and consulting services both in France and internationally, with a market cap of approximately €1.09 billion.

Operations: Neurones generates revenue primarily from three segments: Infrastructure Services (€468.49 million), Application Services (€219.47 million), and Consulting (€53.21 million).

Neurones has shown robust performance, with earnings growth of 11.7% over the past year, outpacing the IT industry's -9.9%. Trading at 11.4% below its estimated fair value, it presents a compelling investment case. The company's debt to equity ratio has increased from 0.1 to 1.8 over five years but remains manageable as it earns more interest than it pays and maintains high-quality earnings. Neurones' profitability ensures that cash runway is not a concern for future operations.

ENXTPA:NRO Debt to Equity as at Aug 2024

