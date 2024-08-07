Unveiling 3 Top Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership On The TSX

Over the last 7 days, the Canadian market has dropped 3.7%, but it remains up 8.2% over the past year with earnings forecasted to grow by 15% annually. In this fluctuating environment, identifying growth companies with high insider ownership can be a strategic approach as it often signals confidence in long-term prospects and alignment with shareholder interests.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In Canada

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth Vox Royalty (TSX:VOXR) 12.6% 58.4% goeasy (TSX:GSY) 21.5% 16.3% Payfare (TSX:PAY) 14.8% 38.6% Medicenna Therapeutics (TSX:MDNA) 15.4% 57.2% Ivanhoe Mines (TSX:IVN) 12.3% 41.3% Allied Gold (TSX:AAUC) 22.5% 58.0% Alpha Cognition (CNSX:ACOG) 17.9% 66.5% Aya Gold & Silver (TSX:AYA) 10.3% 68.5% Magna Mining (TSXV:NICU) 10.6% 94.7% Almonty Industries (TSX:AII) 17.7% 105%

Click here to see the full list of 32 stocks from our Fast Growing TSX Companies With High Insider Ownership screener.

Let's take a closer look at a couple of our picks from the screened companies.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Stingray Group Inc. is a global music, media, and technology company with a market cap of CA$562.03 million.

Operations: Stingray Group Inc. generates revenue primarily from its Radio segment, which accounts for CA$129.37 million, and its Broadcasting and Commercial Music segment, which brings in CA$216.06 million.

Insider Ownership: 25.6%

Return On Equity Forecast: 22% (2027 estimate)

Stingray Group, a growth company with high insider ownership, has seen substantial insider buying in the past three months. The company's revenue is forecast to grow at 5.3% annually, slightly below the Canadian market average of 6.8%. Despite a high level of debt and recent declines in net income, Stingray is expected to become profitable within three years and has a projected return on equity of 22%. Recent developments include new streaming channels on The Roku Channel and executive board changes.

TSX:RAY.A Ownership Breakdown as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Savaria Corporation offers accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged individuals across Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally, with a market cap of CA$1.37 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue from its Patient Care segment (CA$183.82 million) and Segment Adjustment (CA$650.96 million).

Insider Ownership: 19.6%

Return On Equity Forecast: N/A (2027 estimate)

Savaria Corporation, characterized by high insider ownership, has seen substantial insider buying recently. Earnings are forecast to grow 24.87% annually, outpacing the Canadian market's 14.8%. Despite trading at 63.9% below its estimated fair value and experiencing shareholder dilution over the past year, Savaria’s revenue is expected to grow at 7.4% per year. Recent developments include appointing Pernilla Lindén to the Board and consistent monthly dividends of CAD$0.0433 per share.

TSX:SIS Ownership Breakdown as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Vitalhub Corp. provides technology solutions for health and human service providers across Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally with a market cap of CA$407.84 million.

Operations: Vitalhub generates CA$55.17 million in revenue from its healthcare software segment.

Insider Ownership: 15.1%

Return On Equity Forecast: N/A (2027 estimate)

Vitalhub Corp., with significant insider ownership, recently announced a strategic partnership with Lumenus Community Services to deploy TREAT, enhancing data management and client tracking. The company reported Q1 2024 revenue of CAD$15.26 million and net income of CAD$1.32 million, both showing growth from the previous year. Despite past shareholder dilution, Vitalhub's earnings are forecast to grow significantly at 39.57% annually, outpacing the Canadian market's 14.8%.

TSX:VHI Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Aug 2024

