Universities at risk of being dragged into Labour’s private school VAT raid

University students could be dragged into paying tax on tuition fees from January due to loopholes in Labour’s draft VAT legislation, experts have warned.

Worried universities have written to the Treasury to voice concerns that its “vague” definition of a private school could inadvertently force universities to levy 20pc VAT on tuition fees, The Telegraph understands.

Higher-education institutions do not currently pay tax on fees or on supplies that are deemed to be “closely related” to the supply of education including research, accommodation and catering.

However, in its draft legislation, the Treasury has defined a private school as a fee-paying “institution at which full-time education is provided for persons over compulsory school age but under 19 and which is principally concerned with providing education suitable to the requirements of such persons (for example, a sixth form college)”.

Tax experts have told The Telegraph this definition could capture universities, as most students are 18 years old when they begin studying at university and those who have attended Scottish schools can be as young as 17 years old.

The British Universities Finance Directors Group, which represents finance staff at 180 universities, has also written to the Treasury about concerns the definition includes universities.

Ed Saltmarsh, technical manager at the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW), said universities could be put in an “uncomfortable position” if the legislation’s wording includes them within scope but HMRC’s guidance does not.

He said: “It won’t be clear until we have the final legislation, but it could put the taxpayer [universities] in an awkward position if the legally correct position is to charge VAT but HMRC says not to.

“Even if they know practically they are not going to be assessed if they don’t charge VAT, it’s a risky decision for a taxpayer to deliberately do that wrong, as deliberate errors can lead to significant penalties.”

As an “eligible body” universities are entitled to certain tax reliefs but do pay VAT on many of its purchases and their income where applicable.

Jayne Simpson, technical director at the Chartered Institute of Taxation, added: “Definitions are really important in tax.

“If the Government really doesn’t want unintended consequences of it impacting certain young people, because young people do go to university early, that needs to be captured and there needs to be an exclusion.”

She also criticised the Treasury’s example of a sixth form college in its definition saying it would cause greater confusion for universities.

“If the Government had provided a full list, institutions that are not on the list would know they were not affected. It might only be 10 things but it would provide clarity, and as a university you want to be able to rely on the legislation.”

It’s not the first time the Government’s draft legislation has shown unexpected pupils could be caught in the tax raid.

Last week, The Telegraph reported nursery children in mixed-age classes would be subject to VAT despite ministers previously promising they would be exempt.

Headteachers called the decision “bizarre” and “greedy” and criticised Labour for the “lack of clarity”.

A 20pc levy on tuition fees would increase the cost of university by £1,850 per year and heap greater misery on students.

Last week, The Times reported tuition fees are set to rise by 13.5pc over the next five years to £10,500 a year.

A Whitehall source told the newspaper there was a “live” discussion over the plans between ministers but any decision would need to be approved by Rachel Reeves, the Chancellor.

A Government source said the Treasury was responding to concerns raised in its consultation and the wording could be changed in the finalised legislation published at the Budget.