Universal Store Holdings Limited Beat Analyst Estimates: See What The Consensus Is Forecasting For This Year

Shareholders of Universal Store Holdings Limited (ASX:UNI) will be pleased this week, given that the stock price is up 13% to AU$6.88 following its latest full-year results. It looks like a credible result overall - although revenues of AU$289m were in line with what the analysts predicted, Universal Store Holdings surprised by delivering a statutory profit of AU$0.45 per share, a notable 15% above expectations. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Universal Store Holdings from twelve analysts is for revenues of AU$325.5m in 2025. If met, it would imply a solid 13% increase on its revenue over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to accumulate 5.5% to AU$0.47. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of AU$320.5m and earnings per share (EPS) of AU$0.45 in 2025. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

The consensus price target rose 15% to AU$7.27, suggesting that higher earnings estimates flow through to the stock's valuation as well. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Universal Store Holdings at AU$8.40 per share, while the most bearish prices it at AU$4.97. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. The period to the end of 2025 brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to display 13% growth on an annualised basis. That is in line with its 14% annual growth over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 6.6% per year. So although Universal Store Holdings is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Universal Store Holdings' earnings potential next year. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting that it's tracking in line with expectations. Additionally, our data suggests that revenue is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Universal Store Holdings. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Universal Store Holdings going out to 2027, and you can see them free on our platform here..

It is also worth noting that we have found 1 warning sign for Universal Store Holdings that you need to take into consideration.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.