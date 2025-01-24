Unity Software Inc. (U): A Stock to Sell Now According to Cathie Wood

We recently compiled a list of the 10 Tech Stocks to Sell Now According to Cathie Wood. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) stands against the other tech stocks.

In an industry known for hedge fund managers who focus on unique strategies, including quantitative trading and value stocks, Cathie Wood and her hedge fund ARK Investment Management set themselves apart by purely focused on buying shares in emerging, innovative companies in fields such as AI, Blockchain Technology, Multi-Omics, Space Exploration, and Energy Storage. The fund saw one of its best years since its launch in 2017, with an impressive 87.4% gain driven by a 1300% increase in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust. This performance occurred while the price of Bitcoin hit a record high of $20,000.

Although her funds have gained recognition for their strategies, they have also had a range of outcomes, with some analysts describing them as rollercoaster rides. While creative, market analysts highlight a significant issue with the hedge fund manager's approach: most companies she supports are fairly volatile and come with highly correlated returns. In addition, Wood's portfolio is extremely concentrated, posing a significant risk as gains and losses are magnified. As an illustration, Wood's flagship ARK Innovation ETF, with $6.27 billion under management marked a three-year annualized return of -15.64% and a five-year return of 3.05%. The S&P 500, by contrast, raked in annualized returns of 9.98% over three years and 14.65% over five. According to Morningstar Financial, the ARK Innovation ETF lost 29.9% of its value by the end of the first quarter of 2022. The slide came after the flagship fund saw a 24% drop in 2021, highlighting the risk associated with Wood's full-on growth strategy.

Unwavering Confidence in Bitcoin

In an interview with Bloomberg Markets, Wood predicted that Bitcoin would surpass the $1 million mark by the end of the decade. She ascribed the cryptocurrency's increasing value to both growing institutional and its limited supply of only 21 million coins. According to the ARK's manager, BTC has already crossed $108,000 in 2024 and is expected to rise further in the upcoming years. She also highlighted that, in contrast to more conventional assets like gold, Bitcoin is resistant to inflationary pressures. Moreover, Wood emphasized that institutional adoption—especially via Bitcoin ETFs—is increasing the allure of BTC and promoting a wider understanding of its place within the international financial system.

