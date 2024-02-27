Unity Bancorp's (NASDAQ:UNTY) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) will increase its dividend on the 29th of March to $0.13, which is 8.3% higher than last year's payment from the same period of $0.12. Even though the dividend went up, the yield is still quite low at only 1.8%.

Unity Bancorp's Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable.

Having distributed dividends for at least 10 years, Unity Bancorp has a long history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. Using data from its latest earnings report, Unity Bancorp's payout ratio sits at 12%, an extremely comfortable number that shows that it can pay its dividend.

Looking forward, EPS is forecast to rise by 15.0% over the next 3 years. Analysts estimate the future payout ratio will be 12% over the same time period, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Unity Bancorp Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.0364 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.48. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 29% per annum over that time. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. It's encouraging to see that Unity Bancorp has been growing its earnings per share at 14% a year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

Unity Bancorp Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Companies that are growing earnings tend to be the best dividend stocks over the long term. See what the 3 analysts we track are forecasting for Unity Bancorp for free with public analyst estimates for the company. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

