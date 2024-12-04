UnitedHealthcare executive fatally shot in Manhattan before investor meeting

By Kyoko Gasha and Luc Cohen

(Reuters) -Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealth's insurance unit, was fatally shot on Wednesday morning outside a midtown Manhattan hotel in what appears to have been a targeted attack, New York City police officials said.

The shooting occurred around 6:40 a.m. ET (1140 GMT) outside the Hilton on Sixth Avenue, just before a scheduled company investor conference at that hotel. Thompson was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"This does not appear to be a random act of violence," said New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch at a press conference Wednesday. "It appears the suspect was lying in wait for several minutes."

Police were still searching for the masked suspect. A police poster offering a reward for information about the shooting shows surveillance stills of a man wearing a gray-colored backpack riding a bicycle, and another photo of the individual appearing to be pointing a gun. He was last seen in Central Park, Tisch said.

"Brian was a highly respected colleague and friend to all who worked with him," UnitedHealth Group said in a statement. "We are working closely with the New York Police Department and ask for your patience and understanding during this difficult time. Our hearts go out to Brian’s family and all who were close to him.”

The attack appeared to be targeted, the New York Times reported, citing police. Investigators believe the gunman had been waiting in the area for some time before Thompson's arrival ahead of an investors meeting, CNN reported.

The shooting happened not long before a scheduled UnitedHealth investor conference in Manhattan, which was cut short at about 9 a.m. once news of the shooting trickled out.

UnitedHealthcare is the largest U.S. health insurer, providing benefits to tens of millions of Americans, who pay more for healthcare than in any other country.

UnitedHealth Group Chief Executive Andrew Witty took the stage at the Hilton about one hour after the event started to announce the cancellation.

"We're dealing with a very serious medical situation with one of our team members, and as a result, I'm afraid we're going to have to bring to a close the event today," he said.

Police tape blocked off the area on 54th Street outside the Hilton on Wednesday morning, where blue plastic gloves were strewn about and plastic cups appeared to mark the location of several bullet casings.

"The police were here in seconds. It’s New York. It’s not normal here at 7 in the morning but it’s pretty scary," said Christian Diaz, who said he heard the gunfire from the nearby University Club Hotel where he works.

