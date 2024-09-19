UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH): Among the Best Fortune 500 Stocks to Buy Now

We recently compiled a list of the 10 Best Fortune 500 Stocks To Buy Now. In this article, we are going to take a look at where UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) stands against the other Fortune 500 stocks.

Should Investors Be Overly Cautious?

The aggregate revenue of the Fortune 500 companies in 2023 reached a record $41 trillion, up 0.1% year-over-year. Profits also rose 2% after declining earlier in 2022. The US took the lead from Greater China with the most companies on the Fortune 500 list for the first time since 2018. It has 139 companies as of August this year, an increase of 3 from 2023, while Greater China has 133 companies, down 9 from last year.

The financial sector, including banks and insurance companies, led all industries with the most Fortune 500 companies. Collectively tech giants brought in $282 billion in net income, up from $233 billion the previous year. Currently, 13 companies are making their Fortune 500 debut, reflecting the world's fascination with AI and weight-loss drugs.

While the S&P 500 has recovered most of its losses, the rebound is being led by sectors like real estate, utilities, and consumer staples rather than major tech companies. Investors are shifting focus due to concerns over economic growth and expectations of Fed rate cuts.

Still, it seems like investors think that while investment portfolios should be diversified given the current economic conditions, this sentiment does not imply divesting from tech stocks, which of course contribute greatly to the aggregate Fortune 500 revenue. Jason Draho, UBS Global Wealth Management head of Americas Asset Allocation, emphasized this sentiment and we covered this earlier in our article about the 10 Best Tech Stocks To Buy Right Now Under $10:

“...investors should view potential dips in tech stocks as good long-term buying opportunities, as 10% corrections are historically good entry points in tech... He thinks that this market volatility is acyclical. The recent sell-off in the tech sector was not primarily due to economic concerns but rather to sector-specific issues. Despite this, tech giants will continue to benefit from the AI CapEx investment story. While there may be short-term challenges, the long-term outlook for these companies remains positive... Draho also cautioned against over-concentrating portfolios in the sector. He suggested diversifying exposure by investing in sector leaders as well as companies likely to benefit from tech disruption as a way to manage potential downside risks in tech stocks.”

Just last week, Dan Greenhaus, Solus Alternative Asset Management's chief strategist discussed markets, and the rebound's staying power, all while suggesting that predicting the Fed's next move had become more difficult.

He discussed the ongoing recession concerns, particularly after negative comments from financial representatives. Despite these worries, he believes the US consumer is performing well, the economy is stable, and corporate profits are exceeding expectations. This context suggests that the recent sell-off in certain AI stocks was followed by a justified rebound, as issues appear limited to recent trends.

The S&P 500 is currently facing resistance around the 5,600 level, a key point of concern for investors. Dan Greenhaus noted that the recent inversion of the yield curve raised anxiety but the 2-10-year curve is slightly positive. Despite these worries, credit spreads for investment-grade bonds remain stable, and overall cross-asset indicators suggest a stable market environment.

Recently, discussions around potential interest rate changes have gained momentum, particularly following insights from Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon. He indicated a likely 25 basis point cut by the Federal Reserve, although he also acknowledged the possibility of a 50 basis point reduction. Greenhaus believes the Fed will opt for a 25 basis point cut, marking the start of a series of reductions. This perspective is supported by the normalization of inflation and a slowing economy.

According to Greenhaus, the cyclical components of the stock market appear to be performing well, indicating that the overall economic fundamentals remain robust, and there is no concrete case for any specific rate cut scenario. As Fortune 500 companies continue to generate record revenues and profits as well, investor sentiments should not be shifting drastically. With that being said, we're here with a list of 10 best Fortune 500 stocks to buy now.

Methodology

We first looked at the list of Fortune 500 companies, as of 2024. We then selected 10 stocks from these Fortune 500 companies that were the most popular among elite hedge funds and that analysts were bullish on. The stocks are ranked in ascending order of the number of hedge funds that have stakes in them, as of Q2 2024.

Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).

A senior healthcare professional giving advice to a patient in a clinic.

UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH)

Market Capitalization as of September 14: $549.46 billion

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 114

UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) is a multinational health insurance and services company that provides health insurance plans, healthcare services, and technology solutions. It's one of the largest health insurers in the US, offering individual, employer-sponsored, and government-sponsored health plans.

It provides health coverage to over 50 million people in the US. The company prioritizes community service, with its professionals making over 2 million home visits in the past year to identify unrecognized health emergencies in patients.

Revenue in Q2 2024 was $98.86 billion, up 6.41% year-over-year, driven by its Optum and UnitedHealthcare business segments. The total US customer base grew by 2.3 million to reach 29.6 million individuals. Optum, the global healthcare services division that uses data to enhance care quality, lower costs, and optimize performance, reported revenues of $62.9 billion, representing a $6 billion increase year-over-year. The earnings per share were $6.80.

The company leverages its size to gain an early mover advantage in new drug markets, such as GLP-1 weight loss treatments, benefiting from low costs and a vast network of healthcare providers. This advantage can extend to other innovative therapies, including gene editing for hereditary diseases and advanced cancer treatments.

114 hedge funds are long UNH, with the biggest stake at $1,573,649,573 by Fisher Asset Management. UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) has demonstrated strong performance even in challenging economic conditions and is well positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for health insurance, coming from the expected increase in population in the upcoming years.

Invesco Growth and Income Fund stated the following regarding UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in its Q2 2024 investor letter:

“UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH): Like many managed care providers, United Health has come under pressure from rising medical costs and higher-than-expected utilization. The stock is currently undervalued based on our analysis. We view the company as a high-quality compounder with secular growth opportunities in the managed care segment. The US Presidential election may cause additional near-term uncertainty, but we believe United Health will be able to rebound once pricing and utilization issues normalize.”

Overall UNH ranks 6th on our list of the best Fortune 500 stocks to buy.

