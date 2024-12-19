Suspect in killing of UnitedHealth executive faces federal murder charge

By Julio-Cesar Chavez, Jonathan Allen and Luc Cohen
NEW YORK (Reuters) -The suspect in the killing of UnitedHealth Group executive Brian Thompson is being charged with federal murder and stalking crimes, according to a court document filed on Thursday, alongside state murder and terrorism charges previously announced by New York prosecutors.
Federal prosecutors in Manhattan are charging Luigi Mangione, 26, with the federal crime of murder using a firearm, two charges of stalking and an additional firearms offense, according to a criminal complaint. Prosecutors say that Mangione "traveled in interstate commerce" by taking a bus from Atlanta to New York before Thompson's killing, and so have jurisdiction.
Mangione was transferred into the custody of New York City police earlier on Thursday after he waived his right to extradition proceedings at a court hearing in Pennsylvania, the state where he was arrested following a five-day manhunt.
According to the complaint, a notebook Altoona police found in Mangione's possession contained several handwritten pages that "express hostility towards the health insurance industry and wealthy executives in particular." A notebook entry dated Oct. 22 described an intent to "wack" the chief executive of an insurance company at its investor conference.
A grand jury in New York has indicted Mangione on 11 counts, including first-degree murder and murder as an act of terrorism. Mangione has been in jail since his arrest and has not yet entered a plea. His New York defense lawyer, Karen Friedman Agnifilo, has said Mangione has been "overcharged" and that he would fight the charges in court.
Mangione was arrested in Altoona, Pennsylvania, on Dec. 9, five days after Thompson was fatally shot outside a Manhattan hotel before a company conference in what law-enforcement officials have called a premeditated assassination.
While the killing of Thompson has been broadly condemned, Mangione has been feted as a folk hero by some Americans who decry the steep costs of healthcare and the power that insurance companies have to deny paying for some medical treatments. A small crowd of supporters stood outside the courthouse, some waving signs that condemned the health insurance industry.
Federal charges potentially allow prosecutors to pursue the death penalty, which has been outlawed in New York for decades.
Mangione is due to make an initial court appearance on the federal charges before U.S. Magistrate Judge Katharine Parker in Manhattan on Thursday afternoon.
"The federal government's reported decision to pile on top of an already overcharged first-degree murder and state terror case is highly unusual and raises serious constitutional and statutory double jeopardy concerns," Mangione's lawyer Friedman Agnifilo said in a statement. "We are ready to fight these charges in whatever court they are brought."
In Pennsylvania, police said Mangione had a self-assembled 9mm handgun in his backpack and a homemade silencer when he was arrested after being spotted at a McDonald's restaurant. The handgun resembled the weapon used to kill Thompson, CEO of UnitedHealthcare, the largest U.S. health insurer.
Mangione, a Maryland native who had lived in Hawaii, also had multiple fake identification documents, including a fake New Jersey ID that was used to check into a Manhattan hostel days before Thompson's shooting, police said.
In Pennsylvania, Mangione has been charged with forgery and illegally possessing an unlicensed gun.
At the Blair County courthouse on Thursday morning, Mangione, appearing in an orange jail jumpsuit, had a preliminary hearing for the Pennsylvania charges, immediately followed by a second on New York's extradition request. The Pennsylvania prosecutors told the court they had agreed to pause the Pennsylvania proceedings until after the conclusion of the New York prosecution.
Mangione spoke only briefly at the extradition hearing, saying he understood his rights and telling Judge David Consiglio he consented to surrender to New York police.
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office is accusing Mangione of an act of terrorism under New York law because Thompson's killing was intended to intimidate or coerce civilians or "influence the policies of a unit of government."
(Reporting by Julio-Cesar Chavez in Hollidaysburg and Jonathan Allen in New York; Additional reporting by Luc Cohen; editing by Donna Bryson, Jonathan Oatis and Nick Zieminski)