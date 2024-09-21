United Therapeutics (UTHR) Is Thriving on Strong Demand and Smart Pricing

We recently published a list of 16 Best Mid Cap Growth Stocks To Buy Now. In this article, we are going to take a look at where United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) stands against other best mid cap growth stocks.

50 Basis Point Reduction: Exaggeration or Hidden Benefit?

Recent discussions among financial strategists emphasize the current stock market dynamics, particularly regarding the upcoming US elections. Investors are encouraged to view dips in stocks of some sectors as long-term buying opportunities, as historical trends suggest that 10% corrections can be advantageous entry points.

While recent sell-offs were driven by sector-specific issues rather than broader economic concerns, the long-term outlook remains positive. Despite recession worries, the US economy is stable, with strong consumer performance and corporate profits exceeding expectations. This has contributed to a rebound in the NASDAQ and S&P 500.

Inflation has reportedly dropped to a three-year low of 2.6% in August, marking the lowest rate since March 2021. As inflation continues easing, there has been ongoing speculation that the Fed may begin cutting interest rates, potentially starting with a 25 basis point reduction.

Market analysts, including Gene Goldman and Craig Johnson, anticipate multiple rate cuts due to slowing inflation and economic growth. We discussed this earlier in our article about the 12 Best Small Cap Tech Stocks to Buy. Here’s an excerpt from it:

“Gene Goldman expressed that his base case anticipates 3 rate cuts of 25 basis points each, beginning in September. His belief lies in the slowing inflation, a deceleration in economic growth, and the overall resilience of the economy, which he thinks is not as dire as some reports suggest. Goldman noted that while the labor market showed mixed signals, with both positive and negative data, the market’s expectations for deeper rate cuts may be exaggerated…. Craig Johnson was also of the opinion that a 25 basis point cut is already anticipated by the market, suggesting that a 50 basis point cut could raise concerns among investors. He believes that a series of 25 basis point cuts would align with their perspective. Craig emphasized the importance of staying calm considering that, historically, October has been a strong month for the markets, with gains observed 86% of the time since 1929.”

However, on September 16, Erika Najarian, UBS senior equity research analyst, mentioned that small and mid-cap stocks could potentially benefit from a 50 basis point cut.

Najarian attributes the recent underperformance of financial stocks to market concerns about the implications of potential rate cuts for economic stability, leading investors to question a less favorable economic outlook. She believes some anticipated cuts may already be reflected in money center bank stock prices due to their strong year-to-date performance. A 50 basis point cut could especially benefit mid-cap stocks affected by commercial real estate issues.

She explains that a 50 basis point cut would significantly impact net interest income. Money center banks benefit more from rising rates, while mid-caps are liability-sensitive and may see deposits repriced faster, favoring them if rates are cut aggressively.

The recent Basel III news with lower capital thresholds triggered negative stock reactions, exacerbated by JPMorgan’s comments on reduced investment banking and trading growth targets. Factors included ongoing Basel III discussions since December 2023 influencing pricing, a leading bank suggesting consensus net interest income expectations are too high, casting doubt on other banks, and emerging signs of consumer weakness potentially spreading beyond lower-income segments.

Najarian highlights the challenges analysts face in predicting net interest income due to shifting rate expectations. While higher rates have traditionally benefited bank profitability, potential cuts create uncertainty about financial performance. She points out that banks must choose between cutting rates to remain competitive or maintaining volume, complicating forecasts for net interest income.

As Najarian emphasizes the uncertainty surrounding interest rate cuts and their effects on the financial sector, and investors await clarity from the Fed, we’re bringing you a list of the 16 best mid-cap growth stocks to buy now.

United Therapeutics (UTHR) Is Thriving on Strong Demand and Smart Pricing

A team of scientists in a laboratory, running tests on a biotechnology product.

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Market Capitalization as of September 13: $15.09 billion

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 42

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) is a biotechnology company and public benefit corporation that develops novel, life-extending technologies for patients in the areas of lung disease and organ manufacturing. The focus is to improve the lives of patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions.

The company sees its business as 3 waves of success: First, approved products that are market leaders for the mid-2020s. Second, next-generation products and new indications can be market leaders in the late 2020s. And third, an organ manufacturing business that can transform the treatment of end-stage organ disease.

With this focus, United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) generated $714.90 million in revenue, with a year-over-year improvement of 19.85%. The earnings per share were $5.85. It experienced significant global revenue growth across key products like Tyvaso, Orenitram, Remodulin, and Unituxin.

Tyvaso remains the leading prescribed prostacyclin treatment in the US when combining nebulizer and dry powder inhaler delivery systems. In Q2, Tyvaso generated $398 million in revenue, up 25% from last year. Orenitram reported record revenue at $107 million, up 13% growth, driven by a combination of increased commercial utilization, pricing, and a modest increase in average dose from prior quarter levels. Remodulin revenue was $147 million, up 16% from last year. Unituxin revenue of $47 million was up 18%.

With robust demand and effective pricing strategies, the company is well-positioned for sustained growth and continued success in serving its patients.

