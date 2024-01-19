On January 18, 2024, EVP & GENERAL COUNSEL Paul Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:UTHR) as reported in a recent SEC Filing. United Therapeutics Corp is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of unique products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 140,500 shares and has not made any purchases. The latest transaction was part of a series of sales by the insider, contributing to the overall insider trend at United Therapeutics Corp.

The insider transaction history for United Therapeutics Corp shows a pattern of selling, with 0 insider buys and 64 insider sells over the past year.

United Therapeutics Corp EVP & GENERAL COUNSEL Paul Mahon Sells 6,000 Shares

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of United Therapeutics Corp were trading at $218.72, resulting in a market cap of $10.297 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 12.07, which is below both the industry median of 31.03 and the companys historical median price-earnings ratio, suggesting a lower valuation relative to its peers.

According to the GuruFocus Value assessment, with a share price of $218.72 and a GF Value of $260.35, United Therapeutics Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.84, indicating that the stock is Modestly Undervalued.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

