United Spirits CEO Hina Nagarajan to be replaced by HT Media boss

(Reuters) - United Spirits, the Indian arm of liquor company Diageo, said on Monday that HT Media boss Praveen Someshwar will replace Hina Nagarajan as its chief executive, effective April 1.

Nagarajan will move to a role on Diageo's global executive committee as part of the transition, the company said.

The leadership change comes after India's Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) alleged last week that Diageo, which owns about 56% of United Spirits, made a suspicious payment to an Indian lawmaker to get favourable decisions.

Someshwar has been CEO of HT Media, the owner of the Hindustan Times national daily, for five years. Prior to that, he worked with PepsiCo for 24 years, where he held a number of roles in various divisions ranging from finance to management.

UK-based Diageo has been the subject of investigation by Indian authorities, following a 2018 probe into investment approvals.

Separately, Nagarajan was summoned last year as a witness by New Delhi's anti-corruption police investigating billing and discount practices involving government agencies running liquor retail shops between 2017 and 2020.

She did not appear before the police but Diageo, through company representatives, submitted many documents that were linked to the three-year period, Reuters reported last August.

Nagarajan joined the company as CEO designate in April 2021, and took over as managing director and chief executive two months later. (This story has been corrected to remove the reference to Praveen Someshwar joining the global executive committee in paragraph 2)

