United Overseas Insurance Limited's (SGX:U13) top owners are public companies with 59% stake, while 26% is held by individual investors

Significant control over United Overseas Insurance by public companies implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

58% of the company is held by a single shareholder (United Overseas Bank Limited)

Insiders own 14% of United Overseas Insurance

If you want to know who really controls United Overseas Insurance Limited (SGX:U13), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 59% to be precise, is public companies. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Meanwhile, individual investors make up 26% of the company’s shareholders.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of United Overseas Insurance, beginning with the chart below.

SGX:U13 Ownership Breakdown December 9th 2024

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About United Overseas Insurance?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Institutions have a very small stake in United Overseas Insurance. That indicates that the company is on the radar of some funds, but it isn't particularly popular with professional investors at the moment. If the company is growing earnings, that may indicate that it is just beginning to catch the attention of these deep-pocketed investors. It is not uncommon to see a big share price rise if multiple institutional investors are trying to buy into a stock at the same time. So check out the historic earnings trajectory, below, but keep in mind it's the future that counts most.

SGX:U13 Earnings and Revenue Growth December 9th 2024

United Overseas Insurance is not owned by hedge funds. The company's largest shareholder is United Overseas Bank Limited, with ownership of 58%. With such a huge stake in the ownership, we infer that they have significant control of the future of the company. Poh Cheng Ng is the second largest shareholder owning 3.5% of common stock, and Cheng Song Thia holds about 2.0% of the company stock.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of United Overseas Insurance

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

