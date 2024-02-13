United Fire Group Inc Reports Mixed 2023 Results with Strong Q4 Performance

Q4 Net Income : United Fire Group Inc reports a net income of $19.6 million, or $0.77 per diluted share.

Full Year Net Loss : The company experienced a net loss of $29.7 million, or $1.18 per diluted share for the full year.

Net Premiums Written : Growth in net premiums written by 5.2% in Q4 and 8.4% for the full year.

Investment Income : Net investment income increased by 48.4% in Q4 and 32.7% for the full year.

GAAP Combined Ratio : Improved to 99.2% in Q4, but increased to 109.3% for the full year.

Book Value: Book value per share increased to $29.04 as of December 31, 2023.

On February 13, 2024, United Fire Group Inc (NASDAQ:UFCS) released its 8-K filing, disclosing its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023. The company, known for writing property and casualty insurance and selling annuities, reported a strong fourth quarter with net income of $19.6 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, and an adjusted operating income of $0.65 per diluted share. However, the full year results showed a net loss of $1.18 per diluted share and an adjusted operating loss of $1.22 per diluted share.

United Fire Group Inc's performance in the fourth quarter was bolstered by increased underwriting income and higher investment income, with net premiums written reaching $246.8 million, a 5.2% increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. The GAAP combined ratio for the quarter was 99.2%, including a loss ratio of 64.8% and an underwriting expense ratio of 34.4%. The underlying combined ratio, which excludes the impacts of catastrophes and non-catastrophe prior period reserve development, was 94.4%.

Despite the positive quarter, the company faced challenges throughout the year, leading to a full year net loss. The GAAP combined ratio for the year was 109.3%, driven by a loss ratio of 74.4% and an underwriting expense ratio of 34.9%. The underlying combined ratio for the year was 97.1%. The loss ratio components included an underlying loss ratio of 62.2%, a catastrophe loss ratio of 6.2%, and prior year reserve development of 6.0%.

United Fire Group Inc's financial achievements in the fourth quarter are significant, particularly the 48.4% increase in net investment income to $19.1 million, which is a testament to the company's strategic investment decisions and favorable capital market conditions. The improvement in book value per share to $29.04 also highlights the company's ability to navigate a challenging economic environment effectively.

Key financial details from the income statement include net premiums earned of $264.4 million for the fourth quarter, an increase from $247.8 million in the same period last year. For the full year, net premiums earned were $1.03 billion, up from $951.5 million in 2022. The balance sheet shows total assets of $3.1 billion, with total liabilities of $2.4 billion. The company's book value per share increased by $3.51 to $29.04 as of December 31, 2023.

"I am pleased with our fourth quarter results as we achieved the highest level of quarterly profit in 2023," said UFG President and CEO Kevin Leidwinger. "This incremental improvement in profitability combined with our continued growth and the progress we have made to deepen our expertise and drive operational efficiency positions UFG to deliver superior financial and operational performance."

United Fire Group Inc's performance in the fourth quarter shows resilience and strategic progress, despite the full year net loss. The company's focus on improving core commercial line profitability and operational efficiency, as well as strategic investments in leadership talent, suggest a commitment to long-term growth and stability. As United Fire Group Inc moves into the new year, investors and stakeholders will be watching to see if the positive trends of the fourth quarter will continue and translate into sustained improvement in the company's financial health.

