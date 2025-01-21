United Airlines sees stronger quarterly profit

CHICAGO (Reuters) - United Airlines on Tuesday forecast a stronger-than-expected profit in the current quarter, after its earnings topped Wall Street estimates in the fourth quarter on robust travel demand and improved pricing power.

The Chicago-based airline's shares were up about 5% in after-hours trading.

United expects an adjusted profit in the range of 75 cents a share to $1.25 per share in the quarter through March. Analysts expect the company to report a quarterly profit of 54 cents a share, according to LSEG data.

For the full-year 2025, United forecast an adjusted profit of $11.50 to $13.50 per share. That compares with $12.85 per share expected by Wall Street analysts.

Its adjusted earnings in the December quarter came in at $3.26 a share, compared with analysts' expectations of $3.00.

(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Marguerita Choy)