Is uniQure N.V. (QURE) the Most Promising Growth Stock According to Wall Street Analysts?

We recently published a list of 12 Most Promising Growth Stocks According to Wall Street Analysts. In this article, we are going to take a look at where uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) stands against other most promising growth stocks according to Wall Street analysts.

Strategist Believes the Street is Underestimating the Tech Sector

The new regulatory environment has the technology sector eyeing prominent growth opportunities in 2025 and beyond. Big Tech is set to release earnings next week and investors are excited to see how the group performed in the last quarter. On January 24, Dan Ives, managing director and global head of technology research at Wedbush Securities, appeared in an interview on Morning Brief at Yahoo Finance to share his 2025 outlook for the tech sector.

Ives suggested that the Street is underestimating the potential of Big Tech and advises investors to “grab popcorn” for the earnings week ahead. He also shared his optimism towards the billion-dollar investments made by the group before 2025 and claimed that the “fourth industrial revolution” has just begun. He also suggested that AI spending by companies heavily depends on the use cases for the company, and emphasized the unique selling point for each of the names in mega-cap tech names. Ives stated that the ability to monetize stall bases has been the crucial factor driving the growth among tech names, which happens to mimic what the hyperscalers have done.

Ives emphasized that investments in artificial intelligence are now going to play out on the consumer side and remained confident that Big Tech is a step ahead in terms of the AI journey to monetization. He believes that seeing the return on investment play out, the Street is underestimating the growth in the tech sector, not just for the earnings next week but for 2025 as a whole.

He also suggested that the regulatory environment is drastically changing especially in favor of the autonomous vehicles market and expects a massive year ahead for the segment and stocks associated with self-driving technologies and autonomous vehicle driving.

The year ahead looks super solid for companies in the growth sector, namely artificial intelligence, autonomous vehicles, biotechnology, fintech, and software. While most of it is because of the efforts made by these names over the past year, the promising regulatory environment is going to boost the position of these stocks significantly.

Our Methodology

We used Finviz to look for companies operating in growth sectors such as technology, financials (fintech), biotech, and communication services. We only focused on companies with a market cap of at least $2 billion. We then examined the analyst upside surrounding 25 stocks and picked the 12 stocks with the highest upside as of January 23, 2025. We have also included the hedge fund sentiment around each stock.

