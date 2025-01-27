Is uniQure N.V. (QURE) the Most Promising Growth Stock According to Wall Street Analysts?

In This Article:
We recently published a list of 12 Most Promising Growth Stocks According to Wall Street Analysts. In this article, we are going to take a look at where uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) stands against other most promising growth stocks according to Wall Street analysts.
Strategist Believes the Street is Underestimating the Tech Sector
The new regulatory environment has the technology sector eyeing prominent growth opportunities in 2025 and beyond. Big Tech is set to release earnings next week and investors are excited to see how the group performed in the last quarter. On January 24, Dan Ives, managing director and global head of technology research at Wedbush Securities, appeared in an interview on Morning Brief at Yahoo Finance to share his 2025 outlook for the tech sector.
Ives suggested that the Street is underestimating the potential of Big Tech and advises investors to “grab popcorn” for the earnings week ahead. He also shared his optimism towards the billion-dollar investments made by the group before 2025 and claimed that the “fourth industrial revolution” has just begun. He also suggested that AI spending by companies heavily depends on the use cases for the company, and emphasized the unique selling point for each of the names in mega-cap tech names. Ives stated that the ability to monetize stall bases has been the crucial factor driving the growth among tech names, which happens to mimic what the hyperscalers have done.
Ives emphasized that investments in artificial intelligence are now going to play out on the consumer side and remained confident that Big Tech is a step ahead in terms of the AI journey to monetization. He believes that seeing the return on investment play out, the Street is underestimating the growth in the tech sector, not just for the earnings next week but for 2025 as a whole.
He also suggested that the regulatory environment is drastically changing especially in favor of the autonomous vehicles market and expects a massive year ahead for the segment and stocks associated with self-driving technologies and autonomous vehicle driving.
The year ahead looks super solid for companies in the growth sector, namely artificial intelligence, autonomous vehicles, biotechnology, fintech, and software. While most of it is because of the efforts made by these names over the past year, the promising regulatory environment is going to boost the position of these stocks significantly.
We used Finviz to look for companies operating in growth sectors such as technology, financials (fintech), biotech, and communication services. We only focused on companies with a market cap of at least $2 billion. We then examined the analyst upside surrounding 25 stocks and picked the 12 stocks with the highest upside as of January 23, 2025. We have also included the hedge fund sentiment around each stock.
Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).
uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE)
Analyst Upside as of January 24, 2025: 58%
Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 24
With 24 hedge funds bullish on the stock at the close of Q3 2024, uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) ranks second on our list of the most promising growth stocks to buy. The emerging leader in gene therapy is focused on liver and nervous system disorders. Its modular platform sets it apart from its competitors as it promises significant cost savings and an efficient mode of operations. Analysts are also bullish on the stock and their median price target of $25 implies an upside of 58% from current levels.
On January 7, Luca Issi, an analyst at RBC Capital raised his price target on QURE to $24 from $20, keeping an outperform rating on the stock. The analyst is bullish on the biotechnology industry and eyes 2025 with sheer optimism as a large number of product launches are already in place. Issi also favored the structure and set-up of uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE), explaining his bullish outlook on the stock.
QURE boasts a solid growth opportunity, with its revenue growing by $0.8 million in Q3 2024 from the same quarter in 2023. To support its growth strategy, in the last quarter of 2024 alone, uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) processed several approvals and announced trials for its novel drugs.
Overall, QURE ranks 2nd on our list of most promising growth stocks according to Wall Street analysts. While we acknowledge the potential of QURE to grow, our conviction lies in the belief that certain AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns, and doing so within a shorter time frame. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than QURE but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.
Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.