Uniper starts sales process for Datteln coal-fired plant

(Reuters) - Uniper has launched the sales process for its Datteln 4 coal-fired plant in Germany, it said on Monday, marking one of the asset disposals Brussels demanded for its approval of a 13.5 billion euro ($15 billion) bailout in 2022.

The 1,052 megawatt plant, personnel and related contracts will all be part of the transaction, the company said, adding that parties can express their interest until 1200 CET on Oct. 18.

When Germany rescued Uniper in the wake of Europe's energy crisis, the European Commission gave its consent under the condition that Uniper sell a number of assets, including stakes in Russia's Unipro and Latvia's Latvijas Gaze as well as Datteln.

Berlin, which has owned more than 99% of Uniper since the bailout, last week said it saw a potential sale of shares via the capital market as the key scenario for its planned exit.

($1 = 0.9002 euros)

