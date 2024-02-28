Uniper expects lower 2024 profits on falling energy prices

By Christoph Steitz

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Bailed-out German utility Uniper expects profits to fall significantly in 2024, the company said on Wednesday, blaming a decline in wholesale energy prices that has also clouded the outlooks of rivals across Europe.

The company expects adjusted net profit of 0.7 billion euros to 1.1 billion euros ($758 million to $1.2 billion) this year, down from a record 4.43 billion euros in 2023, which was positively impacted by one-off gains.

The outlook reflects a normalisation of wholesale power and gas prices, which had risen strongly in the wake of Europe severing most energy ties with Russia.

RWE and France's EDF both also pointed to lower 2024 profits as a result.

Prior year results had benefited from the fact that gas prices stayed below levels Uniper had expected over the medium term, causing the release of loss provisions made to account for the suspension of deliveries from Russia, its former main supplier.

Uniper was rescued by the German government at the height of Europe's energy crisis in 2022, resulting in a 13.5 billion euro bail-out that became necessary after Moscow stopped supplies via the Nord Stream pipeline, forcing Uniper to buy replacement volumes at sky-high spot prices.

"Uniper finished 2023 with exceptionally good results. That gives us financial flexibility to systematically implement our strategy," finance chief Jutta Doenges said.

"This strategy is the basis for our equity story, which positions Uniper on the capital market as an attractive company for investors."

Sources told Reuters earlier this month that Berlin, which currently owns more than 99% of Uniper, was considering placing a stake of 20-30% in a listing next year in a first step to reverse the bailout.

Uniper, which has set aside a 2.2 billion provision to start paying back the state money, said its adjusted core profit (EBITDA) would decline to 1.5 billion to 2 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9235 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Editing by Rachel More and Kim Coghill)