Union Pacific says rail services restored on lines impacted by hurricane Francine

(Reuters) - U.S. railroad Union Pacific said on Thursday that all of its rail lines impacted by hurricane Francine have been restored to service, but cautioned that customers with shipments moving through the impacted area may still experience delays.

The railroad said it has completed all necessary inspections for service resumption and deployed generators in areas without commercial power.

Tropical Storm Francine, which had weakened from a Category 2 hurricane to a tropical depression over South Central Mississippi, continued to pose risks, with the National Hurricane Center reporting in an advisory that the storm still packed winds of 35 miles per hour (55 km per hour) and threatened areas with dangerous storm surges.

As of last update, the storm was located about 30 miles (50 km) South of Jackson, Mississippi, and is expected to weaken further and become a post-tropical cyclone later in the day, the advisory added.

(Reporting by Abhinav Parmar in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)