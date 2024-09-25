Union calls for a strike after Solvay's intention to close a French plant

A flag with the logo of Belgian chemical group Solvay is pictured at its headquarters in Brussels

(Reuters) - French labour union CGT at Solvay's Salindres plant, in southern France, said on Wednesday it had called on employees to go on strike a day after the Belgian chemicals group announced its intention to close that facility.

"The CGT Solvay refuses to accept the closure of our activities and the loss of more than 68 jobs in a region already short of jobs", the union said in a statement.

Solvay said the 68 jobs cuts due to closure of the plant were expected to happen between early 2025 and October 2025, adding it would result in a provision of around 50 million euros.

(Reporting by Leo Marchandon; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)