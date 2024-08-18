Advertisement
Canada markets closed

  • S&P/TSX

    23,054.61
    +21.89 (+0.10%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,554.25
    +11.03 (+0.20%)
     

  • DOW

    40,659.76
    +96.70 (+0.24%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7312
    +0.0027 (+0.37%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    76.60
    -1.56 (-2.00%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    82,004.95
    +580.90 (+0.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,308.28
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,546.20
    +53.80 (+2.16%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,141.92
    +6.45 (+0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8920
    -0.0340 (-0.87%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    17,631.72
    +37.22 (+0.21%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    14.80
    -0.43 (-2.82%)
     

  • FTSE

    8,311.41
    -35.94 (-0.43%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    38,062.67
    +1,336.03 (+3.64%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6627
    -0.0008 (-0.12%)
     

Union at BHP's Escondida copper mine warns it could relaunch strike

Reuters
·1 min read
Workers at BHP's Escondida copper mine on strike, in Antofagasta

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - The union at BHP's giant Escondida copper mine in Chile said on Sunday in a memo to its members that it could relaunch a strike later in the day if the company does not "rectify its position" over contract talks as soon as possible.

The mine's powerful union went on strike on Tuesday over payment disputes and came to a preliminary agreement on Friday to end the strike at the world's largest copper mine that had threatened to hit global supply of the red metal.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)