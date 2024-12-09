Unilever CFO takes on additional responsibility amid operational overhaul

(Reuters) - Unilever said on Monday CFO Fernando Fernandez would take on more responsibilities, including overseeing supply chain and procurement, as the company overhauls its operations to focus on its "power" brands.

The FTSE 100 company said Fernandez would also look into digital, technology and business services, and would get a 7.5% fixed pay rise.

The added CFO responsibilities come after Reginaldo Ecclissato, currently chief business operations and supply chain officer, was named president of One Unilever Markets, reporting to the CEO.

The changes, which will take effect on Jan. 1, come at a time when Unilever, home to about 400 brands worldwide, has been trying to recalibrate its operations to focus more on marketing its top 30 "power" brands and streamlining its business, particularly in Europe.

In March, Unilever said it would spin off its ice cream unit, home to brands such as Magnum and Ben & Jerry's.

Willem Uijen, currently chief procurement officer, has been appointed to the role of chief supply chain officer, reporting to the CFO, the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Prerna Bedi and Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)